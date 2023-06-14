How old is Jessica White? Love & Hip Hop star addresses relationship with ex Nick Cannon in deleted Instagram post

American model and TV personality Jessica White penned a heartfelt letter to her ex, Nick Cannon in a now-deleted Instagram post on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. White uploaded a photo from Nick Cannon’s comedy game show Wild N’ Out in her post, and detailed her eight-year-long relationship with the 42-year-old rapper and comedian.

The model shared her message before the premiere of the docusoap Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (LHHATL) on the same day. The 38-year-old model would be offering a glimpse into her relationship with Nick in the show.

In a lengthy caption, Jessica detailed how Nick hurt her but still offered her a kind of love she had never experienced before. It looked like she tried to reach out to Nick personally, but it probably wasn't fruitful. Thus, she shared her message through the post. At the beginning of the message, Jessica extended an apology to the comedian for being in the current season of LHHATL.

Jessica White's apology came a day after she posted the trailer for LHHATL’s upcoming season where she was featured. In her Instagram caption, Jessica wrote that she wouldn't be able to tell her story on the show without mentioning Nick Cannon.

Jessica White speaks about healing after her split from Nick Cannon

Addressing Nick, the 38-year-old TV personality wrote:

“I know you’re upset about the show, but after eight years, I can’t stand when things catch you off guard."

She added that she believed Cannon deserved more respect as a man although she added that she may be more respectful than he was with public announcements.

Jessica further wrote about how she devoted eight of her "ride or die" years to Nick with her head held high while praying that he would see the way she deserved. She added that she had wanted their relationship to work and prayed every day that he would love her the way she had loved him. She noted that maybe Nick did love her but it kept it from her when they were together.

Jessica said that she walked away from the relationship with more questions than anything else and that she still didn't know why "current things had to happen.”

Jessica White revealed that she wants everyone to know that she did not always feel as good in the relationship as Nick did. However, she wrote that it has now changed. She said she is now happy and emotionally healthy.

Jessica also wrote that her insecurities and fear of not being loved go way back before she even met Nick. White additionally shared that she felt as if Nick always put the women in his life on a pedestal, which had made her feel immensely unstable.

Nick Cannon has fathered 12 children with six different partners and while he was with Jessica White, she suffered a miscarriage in 2020. They broke up shortly after, which was partly due to Nick’s announcement that he was expecting a child with Brittany Bell.

The Victoria’s Secret runway model said that she was speaking out about it now because she is going to move on from the shaming she had received from the public. She continued to say that she now knew the truth about just how much healing she needed.

She added that both she and Nick Cannon were “beautifully broken” when they were young and did not know how to love each other. Instead, they ended up hurting each other.

Jessica White’s Instagram post came a month after Nick Cannon, in an interview with Jason Lee, said that he was still in love with her. He called Jessica an angel to so many people and said that she has overcome a lot.

