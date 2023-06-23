How old is Joe Menzia? The Bachelorette season 20 suitor works at DoorDash

It's The Bachelorette time of the year again! Season 20 of the popular ABC show is set to be premiered on Monday, June 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET. It will follow the usual format with 25 single men appearing on the show to win the heart of this season's Bachelorette Charity Lawson.

One of the suitors is "proud plant daddy" 31-year-old Joe Menzia, who is originally from Ramsey, Minnesota. He works as the Tech Operations Director at Doordash and has been associated with the company for more than 4 years.

The Bachelorette season 20 contestant Joe Menzia loves to travel and go on hikes

Joe describes himself as an adventurous guy who is looking for a partner to enjoy the journey of life with.

He is an alumnus of the University of Michigan and has a Bachelor's and Master of Science degree in Industrial and Operations Engineering. He often volunteers in various NGOs like Peru’s Challenge, Ubelong, and All Hands and Hearts.

Menzia joined Doordash as a Go-to-Market manager in 2018 and was promoted to the Enterprise’s in charge of Director, Strategy, and Operations in 2022. Before this, he had worked at Cisco and Grainger in the operations sector. As of the writing of this article, he has 551 followers with just 27 posts on Instagram.

Based on his posts, it seems like he loves to travel and go on hikes. He calls himself “calm, cool, and collected” in his The Bachelorette description.

“He has worked hard to achieve his professional goals and travel the world but is ready to find someone with whom to enjoy the journey of life," the description further reads.

The 31-year-old wants a wife who will go hiking and try new restaurants with him. Joe also wants his partner to be “self-aware, positive, and ambitious.” He often attends EDM music festivals and FYI, he says that no one can do anything to convince Joe to go bungee jumping.

About The Bachelorette season 20

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming season of the popular ABC show is will premiere on Monday.

"In her quest to find true love, a single woman gets a chance to date various men over a period of several weeks and decide whom she will marry," the show's description reads.

The Bachelorette season 20 will feature 25 young men trying to win the heart of Charity Lawson. The men will compete to win dates with her and form connections to prevent themselves from being eliminated during the rose ceremonies. In the final rose ceremony, Charity will choose her final partner who might even propose to her.

Charity was first seen on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor but failed to get the final rose. She was very happy to become the next bachelorette and find the love of her life after that. Charity is a therapist at a child advocacy center and also works with patients with trauma, anxiety, and veterans.

The competitors trying to win Lawson's heart are:

ABC will air new episodes of The Bachelorette every Thursday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on Hulu and ABC's website.

