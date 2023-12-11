How old is K Suave? Real name, age and all about the rapper as Chrisean Rock debuts tattoo with his name

Chrisean Rock seems to be over her on-and-off relationship with Blueface as K Suave has officially become the new man in her life. The 23-year-old even got Suave's real name, Kevin tattooed on her arm. She also had her Blueface neck tattoo remodeled to now showcase the name of her son, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr.

25-year-old rapper, Kevin Ray Gainer, popularly known as K Suave and Chrisean has been spotted together on multiple occasions since last month. The rumors began springing up when Trippie Redd posted a story of the duo passionately locking lips in a nightclub back in November.

K Suave is a member of the 1400/800 crew

K Suave is a 25-year-old established hip-hop artist and songwriter, known for his D Savage-like style of a melodic blend of traditional trap and cloud rap and his association with rapper, Trippie Redd. The Ohio native is also a well-known member of Trippie's 1400/800 crew.

Suave is one of many rappers on SoundCloud who rose to fame in the middle of the 2010s. He released his first full song Suave Freestyle in early 2014, however last.fm reports that almost his entire early SoundCloud discography was deleted and the earliest remnant of his work is 2017's Big Body.

Suave first made a mark on the industry when the music video for his song Remix? was released on Trippie Redd's YouTube channel, 1400 800 GANG. He released his debut mixtape Thot Slayer in 2018 followed by B4 the S*xTape, Love Sick, 7 Minutes in Heaven, and Thot Slayer 2, all in 2020.

His most popular single, S*xually Active was released the following year in May 2021, featuring an appearance from Trippie Redd. In the same year, he released the S*xually Active mixtape featuring appearances from well-known artists Trippie Redd, Autumn, D. Savage, and Zelly Ocho.

Suave appeared on Trippie Redd's Hate Is Dead in 2021. After releasing Hit Me When You Land in 2022, his latest mixtape Midnight in Malibu was released in August of this year. Towards the end of November 2023, Suave released the music video for his song Cloud9 2, featuring an appearance from Chrisean Rock.

Chrisean Rock gets "Kevin" tattooed on her wrist

Only a day after Blueface's bizarre X (formerly known as Twitter) claim that Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr. was not his son, Chrisean Rock has erased Blue's face from her neck and replaced it with her son's name. Fans praised her for this move.

However, in a December 10, Instagram story, Chrisean revealed that she had tattooed her new man, K Suave's name on her wrist. "Kevin," said the tattoo alongside a heart, referring to Suave's legal name. K Suave and Chrisean have been spotted together since November.

Last month, Trippie Redd caught the duo in a nightclub passionately making out. Suave also later made an appearance on Chrisean's sister's Instagram story. He later released his song, Cloud9 2 in November, featuring an appearance from Chrisean Rock in the music video.

Suave could also be seen in Chrisean's December 10 series of Instagram stories, when he surprised Chrisean with an appearance and the duo went out for food and mini golf with friends.