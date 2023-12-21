How old was Ken Calvert? All about the Detroit radio legend as iconic Pistons' voice passes away

Wеll-known radio broadcastеr Ken Calvert has recently passed away at the age of 72. The cause of his dеath has not been officially disclosеd. According to his memorial on Memorial Haven, he worked at several radio stations and was the Detroit Pistons' public address announcer.

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes while the news of his death went viral. Radio personality Scott Randall wrote on Facebook that he was shocked to hear the news and continued:

"Ken had literally set the bar for my career and for many years was always there for me cheer me up with a phone call a laugh and a memory or two. I will miss our phone calls and are bragging rights to our chile recipes you will always be number one."

Doug Podell, who works at 1067 WLLZ Detroit, stated on a Facebook post that Calvert gave him his first job at WABX, and they later collaborated at WCSX. Calvert's close friends also expressed their grief on different social media platforms, describing him as one of the most talented personalities on radio.

The news of Calvert's demise comes after the deaths of various other radio personalities in 2023. The list includes the names of popular radio stars like Juan Jumalon, DJ James Moby Carney, Doug Barron, Dick Biondi, and more.

Ken Calvert pursued a successful career as a radio personality since the 80s

Ken Calvert was working as a radio broadcaster for a long time. He finished his education at Brother Rice High School and Aquinas College and soon started working at radio stations which made him a popular face among the public.

His obituary on Memorial Haven revealed that he started his career as a public address announcer for the Detroit Pistons. His voice became well-known to all, and he introduced several Pistons players. The Pistons were one of the most well-known NBA teams due to their several championship runs.

Ken Calvert then joined WCSX in 2000 and continued working with them until he retired in 2013. Click on Detroit reported that he hosted the station's morning show and was replaced by Trudi Daniels after his retirement. He shared a statement at the time and said:

"This has been a dream job with a dream company. I look forward to remaining part of the Greater Media Detroit family. It allows me to stay on-air in a limited basis and have a larger part on our growing digital platform with blogs and a regular podcast."

He was also the founder of a podcast called The Ken Calvert Show where he addressed his successful career. His voice was additionally praised for playing an important role in the success of the Detroit Pistons over the years.

The official website of his podcast revealed that Ken worked as a local and regional promotion and marketing manager for Sony Music Corporation in the past. Despite his marriage, his wife's identity is still unknown. However, further details related to his early life and personal life are yet to be revealed.