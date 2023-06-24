How old is Khalid Hassan? All about The Bachelorette season 20 suitor

Only few days remain until The Bachelorette season 20, starring Charity Lawson, premieres on television. ABC will release the first episode of The Bachelorette season 20 on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Similar to the previous installments, this season of The Bachelorette will feature 25 single men in the same format.

Child and family therapist Charity will travel throughout the season to decide with whom she connects the most. In the end, she will select a suitor who will be her life partner. An up-and-coming contestant this season is Khalid Hassan, a 28-year-old tech recruiter from Dearborn, Michigan. As he comes to this season, he believes Charity will be his future partner.

Khalid Hassan enjoys reading gaming magazines

After completing his high school diploma from Fordson High School, Khalid attended Michigan State University to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Public Health with an Economics concentration. Following this, he began his career with Google in 2015 as a Student Ambassador.

After that, Khalid Hassan worked for Aerotek as an Account Manager. Apart from this, he has also been a Boxing Trainer at TITLE Boxing Club and Mayweather Boxing + Fitness. Currently, he works at Salesforce as an Internal Recruiter and Sales Developer Internal Recruiter. According to his LinkedIn profile, his bio reads:

“I’m now at Salesforce on our Internal Recruiting team - think Recruiting, but we only work with current Salesforce employees to help them find new internal opportunities. I joined as an Internal Recruiter to support the Accounting, Finance, Legal, Compliance, and Audit organizations.”

Aside from this, Khalid Hassan is looking forward to finding a life partner on The Bachelorette season 20. Since he has seven siblings, he is aware of family values. His hobbies include working out, listening to music by SZA, and reading gaming magazines, in addition to his passion for his work. Khalid Hassan describes himself as romantic person who loves to spoil his partner.

A look at Charity Lawson's upcoming season of The Bachelorette

During this season of The Bachelorette, the 25 suitors who will appear include Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, Brayden Bowers, Caleb Arthur, Caleb Balgaard, Chris Spell, Dotun Olubeko, James Pierce, Joe Menzia, Joey Graziadei, and John Buresh.

In addition to them, John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young, Kaleb Kim, Khalid Hassan, Michael Barbour, Nicholas "Nic" Barber, Peter Cappio, Sean McLaughlin, Spencer Storbeck, Tanner Courtad, Taylor Pegg, Warwick Reider, and Xavier Bonner will also be in attendance.

In the days leading up to the show's premiere, Charity Lawson shared her thoughts, expectations, and the significance of this opportunity for her, saying:

"When I was told, I had to double-check. I was like, 'Are you sure that was my name that was called?' I could not believe it. I literally did not believe it. I was having all of these emotions. I was excited, I was nervous, and it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To hear my name called, I knew that it would be something incredible.”

Charity further mentioned:

"This puts me in the position of being the fourth woman of color to hold this role and the second monoracial African American woman to have the opportunity to find love. It is my journey to love, but it's bigger than me. I need someone who is confident and is sure of what they want, so we're not playing games."

Don't forget to watch the latest season of ABC's The Bachelorette on Monday at 9 pm ET.

