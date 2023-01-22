How old is Kimberly from The Bachelor 2023? Meet the hospitality manager from Los Angeles

The Bachelor season 27 will premiere on ABC on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET. The new season of the dating show will feature 30 women from all across the USA trying to woo and win Zach Shallcross’s heart.

30-year-old Kimberly Gutierrez is one of the contestants who might form a strong connection with Zach and get engaged to him. She lives in Los Angeles, California but is originally from Stroudsberg, Pennsylvania, and works as a hospitality manager.

The Bachelor contestant Kimberly Gutierrez has also worked in restaurants and eateries

Kimberly received her Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from the Kutztown University of Pennsylvania in 2015. She often volunteers for non-profit organizations like Meals on Wheels America, Manor Care Health Services, and Ace of Hearts Dog Rescue.

She has over ten years of expertise in the hospitality sector and is currently employed by Fabel as the VIP Client Concierge Manager. She has worked in restaurants and eateries like Rafi Lounge and The West Hollywood EDITION. Gutierrez is also well versed in customer service as she has worked in the same field for SBE Lifestyle Hospitality, Valley Youth House, and BRAVO BRIO Restaurant Group.

Kimberly was in a serious relationship for six years, but her partner was not ready to settle down, so they broke up. She has been looking for her "perfect man" for a while, but she hasn't found him yet. She is ready to start a family of her own and according to her ABC Description:

"The Puerto Rican beauty's ideal date night would include watching the sunset at the beach with a picnic dinner."

Gutierrez’s favorite music is old-school hip-hop, and she loves to drink wine in her PJs.

The Bachelor season 27 lead Zach Shallcross was ranked 3 in The Bachelorette season 19

Zach Shallcross ranked 3 in The Bachelorette season 19. He quit the show after realizing his relationship with Rachel Recchia was not very strong. He was announced as the next lead of the dating show franchise in September 2020 during the finale of The Bachelorette. He has already met 5 contestants of the season, including Cat, Christina, Brianna, Brooklyn, and Bailey.

Zach is a 26-year-old tech executive working for Oracle. He is originally from Anaheim Hills, California, and calls himself a "total momma's boy!" He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from California Polytechnic State University.

After graduating in 2019, Zach began working as a consultant for Oracle and has now been promoted to Senior Account Executive. Before graduation, Zach was working at the California Mid-state fair and Gavel Group. He is "a family man at heart" and will keep his parents, who have been married for 30 years, in his mind while trying to find his life partner.

ABC's description of the show reads:

"After a heartbreaking departure from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette," Zach Shallcross' journey to find love will continue when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 27th season of "The Bachelor. Following an emotional realization about his future with Rachel, Shallcross won Bachelor Nation's affection when he made the difficult decision to end his journey on "The Bachelorette." The charismatic California native will begin handing out roses when the season premieres."

Tune into ABC on Monday, January 23 at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere and to find out if Gutierrez will make a good first impression in front of Zach.

