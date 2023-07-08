How old is Louis Russell? Meet Too Hot To Handle season 5 contestant

There's a brand new season of Too Hot to Handle on its way, with its fifth season debuting on Netflix on July 14, 2023. The trailer has already been released and is creating quite a buzz online. The trailer for the upcoming season of the show promises some heartbreak and some love connections. In the end, fans will find out who made the most of their efforts to build an emotional connection.

The trailer mentions that the heat is "rising for a new cast" this summer as things are "getting too hot to handle." It notes that the show is back and it is "hotter than ever."

The fifth season will follow the same format where single men and women enter the show expecting it to be a regular dating show where they can do anything they want. However, as the show progresses they will realize they are on Too Hot to Handle.

Following this, a set of rules will be presented to them, which they must follow, and if any rule is broken, it will directly cost them their prize money, set at $200,000. The AI device Lana will set all these rules and will be giving the contestants different tests to make the challenge more difficult.

A major rule set by Lana is that contestants cannot indulge in any s*xual activity throughout the show. It mentions the same in the description of Too Hot to Handle.

“On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up s*x,” the description reads.

Louis Russell, a 22-year-old Hampshire, UK native, is among the contestants featured this season.

Louis Russell is a model who has more than 60k followers on Instagram and loves fashion and traveling, and his hobbies include boxing and football. It's going to be exciting for fans to see him enter the show and might be a challenge for Lana since he doesn't like following rules.

His Netflix description says that if Lana wants someone "cheeky, charming, and a challenge," she would love having Russell in the retreat. It adds that one of his hobbies includes "making a girl fall in love for the night."

"As someone who spent a lot of their school years in detention, Louis has never been one to follow rules. He’s likely to do his best to steal the girls from Lana’s gaze and we bet this dapper sweet talker won’t have to try too hard," the description read.

Louis Russell will be joined by Hunter LoNigro, Alex Snell, Elys Hutchinson, Courtney K Randolph, Megan Thomson, Shedre Woodard, Isaac Francis, Christine Obanor, and Hannah Brooke this season.

The show premiered in 2020 and has been a hit ever since. Social media is buzzing about the upcoming season, which promises drama and controversy. It will be the same story as last season, with single men and women ignoring their commitment issues and trying to connect emotionally with others.

Fans will learn at the end of the show who are the contestants who formed an emotional connection and have worked on themselves.

Netflix will release the latest season of Too Hot to Handle on July 14, 2023.

