How old is Manasseh Samone from The Voice 23? Singer failed to turn chairs on season 22

The Voice season 23 will premiere on NBC on Monday, March 6 at 8 pm ET. The competition will feature some old and new contestants trying to impress the panel of judges with their voices in the blind auditions and then with their performances in multiple other rounds.

Manasseh Samone, 23, was last seen on The Voice season 22 blind auditions, which aired in October 2022. She sang Lauren Daigle’s Rescue but was unable to turn the chair of judges Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camilla Cabello, which meant that she did not join the team of any of the coaches.

Dr. Bernard Moses @drbmoses Manasseh Samone song "Rescue" on "The Voice" and she was by far the best singer of the night. But none of the coaches turned around for her. I am not a fan of the show but I decided to watch the show tonight. And I was shock that none of them turned around. Wow! What a mistake!

At the time, fans were upset with the coaches for giving Samone a chance to compete in the show.

The Voice contestant Manasseh Samone is a preschool teacher

Dallas native Manasseh Samone auditioned for The Voice when she was 22. She suffered chronic insecurity as a child due to her father's absence, and this led her to search for acceptance in other forms, like music, which was her only escape.

Samone decided to audition for The Voice, but the judges felt that her voice required more “polishing” and “practice.” She has a “powerful voice and a unique vibrato” but her tone seemed shaky in the auditions.

Judge Camila Cabello also commented that Manasseh needed to know how to act out emotions while singing a particular song.

She is a preschool teacher and has more than 1300 followers on Instagram, which has 19 posts. According to her Instagram bio and caption, Manasseh is a very religious person.

About The Voice season 23

In blind auditions, the coaches will turn their chairs only if they are impressed by the voice of the singers. If two or more judges want the contestant to join their respective teams, then the performer will choose the team. Judges can also block one of the other judges to prevent them from acquiring a talented singer, but it is only usable once in the competition.

The coaches will put two of their own singers against each other in the battle round, out of which only one will succeed. In the Playoff Pass, two of the competitors will succeed in the round, while one talented singer will get a chance to skip the Knockout round.

In the fourth challenge, two singers from each team will compete directly against the opposing teams. In the live performance rounds, the top artists will themselves compete in a live show, where the audience will be able to vote for their favorite singers via online applications. The winner of the competition will win the “grand prize of a recording contract” and a $100,000 cash prize.

NBC's description of the season reads:

"Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star Chance the Rapper and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Niall Horan claim their red chairs alongside returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton as they vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon. The competition is tougher than ever as Shelton goes for the win in his final season."

The Voice will air on NBC every Monday and Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm ET. Fans will also be able to stream the show on Peacock. Tune into NBC on March 6 to find out if Manasseh Samone will finally turn the chairs of the judges.

