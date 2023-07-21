How old is Sharon Maharry? Age and all about Anson Williams wife as Happy Days star ties the knot

American actor Anson Williams and his long-term partner Sharon Maharry are officially married. The news was announced via People Magazine, where the 73-year-old star revealed that the ceremony and reception happened in May 2023 in the backyard of their Ojai, California home which Maharry sold to him years ago.

Speaking about their intimate wedding, Williams said:

“Let's make it a wedding just where it's about togetherness with our friends. It's not over the top, but at the same time, it's memorable and special.”

Sharon Maharry and Anson Williams. (Photo via Nina Prommer)

The duo only had 150 guests in attendance at their down-to-earth wedding and his Happy Days co-star Donny Most was his best man. Remarking on the fact that their wedding took place at their home, Anson Williams said:

“I will tell people, ‘It's wonderful. Don't ever do it.' You have no idea the complexity that happens.”

However, Anson Williams dubbed his marriage to Sharon Maharry, 64, as a "new beginning with energy and commitment and originality.”

In the pictures shared by the publication, Anson Williams looked dapper in a traditional black suit paired with a light blue shirt, while his bride Maharry donned a light blue dress with flowery embroidery. She completed her look with a tiara on her head.

All you need to know about Anson Williams' wife, Sharon Maharry

Sharon Maharry. (Photo Ojai Dream website)

As per her website, Sharon Maharry is an Ojai realtor & Broker Associate. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Roanoke College.

She previously served as the former Senior Vice President and Creative Director at Young & Rubicam Advertising Agency, New York.

She has been working in Ojai Real Estate for 20 years now. Some of her other previous responsibilities included being the president of Ojai Valley Board of Realtors in 2018, Top KW Producer in Ojai/West Ventura County from 2008 to 2013, KW Associate Leadership Council, Top Individual Producer at Coldwell Banker Property Shoppe 2007-2008, and #3 in KW Southern California Region 2009.

Throughout decades of working in real estate, she has won multiple Clio Awards, and 300 international accolades.

She has also authored a book titled Crazy Mama, A Memoir of Love and Madness, which won the Santa Barbara Writers Conference Fiction Award and the 2014 Southwest Writers Competition. Maharry is also working on her two novels and has her work published in several journals.

On the personal front, she has a daughter named Lindsay, who is a Los Angeles-based journalist.

Anson Williams had just divorced Jackie Gerken, his wife of 30 years, when the two initially began dating. Speaking about romantically connecting Maharry, the actor said:

“At this age, to be able to find that kind of full connection for the first time, and what that means — it's a miracle. I would trade my stardom, notoriety, all that bologna for Sharon in a minute.”

Sharon had similar thoughts in her mind after her husband of 35 years passed away. She told the publication:

“I just thought this was it. I’m a widow, this is who I am now.”

But things changed when the duo met each other. They look Maharry's daughter's blessing to begin the relationship and haven't been apart since. The duo initially met 13 years ago but began dating only in 2019.