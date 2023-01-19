How old is The Bachelor star Davia Bunch? Know the 2018 Miss South Carolina's backstory

The Bachelor’s upcoming season will feature 30 women, but only one of them will receive the Final Rose. The man to impress in season 27 is Zach Shallcross, who previously appeared in Gabbi and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette.

One of the contestants set to appear on the show is Miss South Carolina 2018 - Davia Bunch. She works as a counselor at Bolshoi Ballet Academy’s Summer Intensive.

The Bachelor season 27 is set to premiere on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The Bachelor’s Davia Bunch lost her mother at the age of 15

One of the contestants set to appear on the upcoming season is the 25-year-old marketing manager, Davia Bunch, who was crowned Miss South Carolina in 2018. On her Instagram bio, Davia states that she was “saved by grace.” It is a reference to a church-based community that helped her heal after she lost her mother nearly 10 years ago.

When The Bachelor contestant was in elementary school, her mother was diagnosed with leukemia and needed a bone marrow transplant. After fighting it for eight years, she passed away in 2013 when Davia was 15 years old.

Davia spoke about her journey at First Baptist in 2019 and stated that instead of confronting her sorrow, she ran away. She added:

"My dad married a new wife that year. I ran to Russia on a dance scholarship. Then I got an eating disorder."

The Bachelor season 27 cast member later attended the University of South Carolina and studied Political Science, where she found a church-based community and began reading the bible and taking part in prayers. Her favorite story in the bible was of Ester, the queen of Persia and a brave, young Jewish woman. She added:

"Our prayers matter, our actions matter. In college, I was constantly asking God to use me."

She chose to compete in beauty pageants as she wanted a bigger platform to do good, and went on to compete in a total of three pageants.

The contestant competed in the Miss South Carolina pageant as Miss Upstate in 2016 and placed in the Top 10. This was followed by her return to the competition and winning the Preliminary Talent and the Preliminary Swimsuit award. In 2018, she returned once again and won the crown on June 30, 2018, at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.

Davia Bunch on the show

As part of the ABC show, Davia hopes to find someone who is honest and will prioritize their relationship over anything. Her bio states that she is a bold and strong woman who is ready for “Mr. Right!”

Her bio states:

"While Davia’s life hasn’t always been easy, she’s always persevered and is ready to receive the love she has given to so many others in her life. Davia loves dancing, listening to Lizzo and reading romance novels like “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo."

Joining her on season 27 are 29 other women, including Aly, Anastasia, Ariel, Bailey, Becca, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cara, Cat, Charity, Christina, Gabi, Genevie, Greer, Holland, Jess, Kaity, Katherine, Kimberly, Kylee, Lekha, Madison, Mercedes, Olivia L., Olivia M., Sonia, Vanessa, Victoria J., and Viktoria E.

Tune in on January 23, at 8 pm ET, to see the season premiere of The Bachelor season 27 on ABC.

