How old is Tink Reading? Meet the Casa Amor single from Love Island season 10

ITV2 is all set to add some new cast members on Love Island season 10. The popular dating series has already featured the romantic journey of many cast members since June 5. With just a month left in the finale, the network is spicing things up by separating the couples and making the partners spend time with new cast members in the Casa Amor week.

This segment is known to cause a lot of drama on the series, even causing break-ups. This time, six new men and women are going to create trouble in the Love Island show. 26-year-old Tink Reading is one of the six beautiful women entering the series and will cause two islanders to turn their heads.

Tink Reading says she will be "true to herself" on Love Island

Tink Reading is from Birmingham and she will now be seen entering the villa on day 27, airing on July 2, 2023, according to The Mirror. She will live with men in a separate house along with the newcomers and catch the attention of Mitchel and Zach. She is a project manager with more than 3.6k followers.

Tink is a Gemini born in May and travels the world with her friends. It looks like she loves to spend time on the beach. Tink also has a dog named Elvis.

She describes herself as “mischievous, energetic, and full of energy.”

"I don’t take myself too seriously, as I just like to have fun. I can look cute and innocent but I do have a fiery side - if I have a problem I have no issue in saying it," the Love Island cast member said in an interview with OK!.

She wants to cause a “bit of mischief” and create lots of “new memories” in the villa. Reading is looking for a man who has “strong career goals” and good manners with a “really big thing" for her.

"I’m not going to gauge what the other girls are thinking. I will know who I am interested in and know certain boys won’t be my type. I won’t go for them just because it’s Casa Amor - I will stay true to myself," she says.

Tink likes sports, F1 and football, saying that she will be a “shock” for the other girls.

About Love Island season 10

Other female members joining Love Island in the Casa Amor week are:

19-year-old Amber Wise from London

25-year-old Abi Moores from Hampshire

26-year-old Tink Reading from Birmingham

21-year-old Molly Marsh from Doncaster

Gabby Jeffrey from Manchester

25-year-old Danielle Mazhindu from Liverpool

The men joining Love Island in Casa Amor are:

27-year-old Zachary Ashford from London

22-year-old Elom Ahlija-Wilson from London

28-year-old Ouzy See from Edinburgh

25-year-old Lochan Nowacki from Windsor

26-year-old Benjamin Noel from London

20-year-old Kodie Murphy from Birmingham

Molly Marsh was dumped on day 19 and is returning to the series to create more drama. Mitch, who dated her, is seen shocked in a video after learning that his ex is returning.

Meanwhile, Jess, Catherine, and Leah are impressed by the new boys entering the house.

Love Island Casa Week will start on ITV2 on Sunday, July 2, at 9 pm ET

