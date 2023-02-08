How did Scott Alexander die? America's Got Talent magician passes away at 52

America's Got Talent fame, Scott Alexander, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 52.

The tragic news of the magician's passing was shared by his wife, Jenny Alexander, who was also Scott's assistant on the American talent show. Jenny shared two family photos and a picture of Scott via her Instagram on Monday, February 6, as she told her followers that Scott "suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts."

Here's what Jenny Alexander wrote in the caption of her Instagram post:

"I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father. He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us. We are shattered."

Scott Alexander appeared on America's Got Talent as a magician and survived on the show till the Quarterfinals stage.

As mentioned, the magician, who passed away after a stroke, was a contestant on the sixth season of the famous American talent show. Appearing on the first episode of America's Got Talent season 6 (2011), Scott auditioned for a magic act that included a "levitation" trick. He seemingly made a woman appear out of nowhere, be supported by water, and then levitate.

The judges' panel that featured Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne, and Howie Mandel unanimously approved Scott Alexander's act as he qualified for the Vegas Round. In the first episode of Vegas Roud (the 11th episode of the sixth season) featuring "Judges' Favorites," Scott was among the three magicians that performed acts on the stage, besides "Fantastic Fig and Cat" and Michael Turco.

However, Scott was the only magician among the "Judges' Favorites" who made it to the next round. During his act in Vegas Roud, Scott Alexander executed an act of illusion in which a woman disappeared upon moving from one half of a circle to the other and then reappeared again. The act was good enough to get a nod from all the judges as he moved on to the Quarterfinals of season 6.

Scott Alexander appeared in week 4 of America's Got Talent season 6 Quarterfinals. Showcasing another illusion act, Scott made a gospel choir disappear and reappear from a distance. Although the act was met with loud applause from the sitting audience, Scott was unfortunately eliminated from the show after his act did not receive enough votes.

After getting eliminated from AGT, Scott appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 2 with another America's Got Talent alum (season 7), The Magic of Puck.

Jonathan Goodwin, a retired escapologist and daredevil, took to Twitter to share his thoughts after Scott Alexander died. Here's what Goodwin tweeted:

Jonathan Goodwin @TheDaredevil A brilliant and creative magician left us today. Scott Alexander was fab, and he gifted us with great performances and awesome material which will take his name forward. A real loss. Scott was one of the really good ones. #RIPScottAlexander A brilliant and creative magician left us today. Scott Alexander was fab, and he gifted us with great performances and awesome material which will take his name forward. A real loss. Scott was one of the really good ones. #RIPScottAlexander

Scott is survived by his wife, Jenny Alexander, and their three children.

