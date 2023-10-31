How did Suzanne Somers die? The cause revealed after 2 weeks

After a protracted fight with illness, Suzanne Somers, star of Three's Company, passed away at the age of 76. She courageously battled breast cancer for more than 23 years, exhibiting incredible fortitude and unflinching resolve. It was confirmed after two weeks that her cause of death was breast cancer with metastasis to the brain.

In a statement, the actress' publicist R. Couri Hay said that she passed away on October 15, 2023, at home. The tragic news of her death surfaced just a day before her 77th birthday. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.

Instead of getting together to celebrate her 77th birthday as originally scheduled, her family had to, unfortunately, prepare for a private family burial, with a memorial ceremony scheduled for the following month. A close friend of the Three's Company star broke the news to Page Six that the actress went from the world peacefully, next to her husband Alan Hamel in their brand-new all-green home in Palm Springs.

The exact cause of Suzanne Somers' death was revealed: Two Weeks after her passing

Somers at an event (image via Getty)

It was a well-known fact that veteran actress Suzanne Somers had been suffering from breast cancer for more than two decades.

According to a death certificate that The Blast was able to get, hydrocephalus and hypertension, or high blood pressure, are more underlying problems that contributed to her death, even though no autopsy was done.

The condition of hydrocephalus is defined by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons in the following manner:

"Hydrocephalus is a condition where excess cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) builds up within the fluid-containing cavities or ventricles of the brain and causes harmful pressures on the tissues of the brain."

Somers' death certificate indicated that the actress suffered from hydrocephalus for over a year. Suzanne Somers was buried at Cathedral City's Desert Memorial Park three days after she passed away. The funeral home in Palm Springs, California, conducted the service, as per reports.

Somers with her husband Alan Hamel (image via Getty)

Her publicist made the report of her death public and she made the following statement:

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years"

When Suzanne Sommers received the initial diagnosis in 2000, she and her husband Alan Hamel were in disbelief and could not fathom the reality.

Hollywood will miss Three's Company's Chrissy Snow, a character made popular by Suzanne Somers, which was also her breakout role in the industry. Somers also acted in popular TV shows like Step by Step, She’s the Sheriff, and Starsky and Hutch.