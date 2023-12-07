How tall is Jordan Rainer? The Voice season 24 contestant's whereabouts explored

The Voice season 24 contestant and country singer-songwriter Jordan Rainer has endeared herself to the audience of the NBC show with her mellifluous voice and power-packed musical performances. Jordan impressed the panel of judges during her blind audition for The Voice season 24. The contestant hails from Atoka, Oklahoma, and is 5 feet 5 inches or 1.64 meters tall.

After delivering an impressive audition with the song Fancy by Reba McEntire, Jordan signed up to be on coach Reba's team. In the most recent episode of the NBC music show, Jordan consolidated her footing after she emerged as the Instant Save Winner.

Jordan, who was born on March 25, 1990, is 33 years old and currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee. She has been leading a successful career as a country singer-songwriter. In 2023, she released her EP titled Revolver, which comprised the popular tracks Better Liar and Straight Shot.

The Voice season 24 contestant Jordan Rainer's early life

Before making headlines with her appearance on the NBC show's season 24, Jordan had a humble beginning in life. She was born in Atoka, Oklahoma, to her parents Jeff and Robin Self. Music always played a determining role in her life, since both her parents were guitar and voice teachers, along with being music ministers at the local church.

Jordan's early life was beset with challenges and was nothing short of inspirational. She had to face homelessness while growing up and found herself unemployed at the age of 24. With the help of a well-meaning friend who offered her a job at his donut shop, she was able to earn and save enough for a trip to Nashville, where she eventually settled and kickstarted her music career.

In Nashville, Jordan came into her true self as a singer and performer. Since childhood, she had an unusual vocal condition that restricted her to a one-octave range. However, with the sheer force of will and extensive vocal therapy, she was able to push her limits to an excellent five octaves.

As a musician, she has opened for many significantly bigger acts, including Hunter Hayes, the Eli Young Band, Craig Morgan, and Luke Combs. Former The Voice champion Sundance Head performed a song written by Jordan at the Grand Ole Opry in front of an enthusiastic audience.

A quick look at Jordan Rainer's journey on The Voice season 24

Jordan's The Voice journey started on a happy note when her audition song, a rendition of Reba McEntire's Fancy, managed to impress coaches all across the panel, getting all four chair turns from Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani. Jordan's emotionally rich voice quickly brought her closer to the audience watching the show from their homes.

During live rounds on the recent The Voice episode that aired last Monday, Jordan performed an outlaw country rendition of the popular track Stranger In My House by Ronnie Milsap. Though her performance was generally praised, Jordan found herself among four other contestants who had secured the least number of audience votes.

Jordan showed up for the next challenge where she performed for the last time on The Voice, with the hopes of gathering enough online votes to get Instant Save and remain on the show. She delivered a memorable performance of the classic country track, Blame It On Your Heart'by Patty Loveless and eventually triumphed, making it to the Top 9.