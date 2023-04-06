How to vote for MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023? Rules and process explained

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 recently announced a list of nominees for MTV’s annual award ceremony, which aims to honor and showcase some of the greatest shows, movies, songs, and stars that have kept audiences entertained throughout.

Before 2007, the ceremony was limited to feature films and the big screen; however, it now includes television and the multiple types of shows and stars that come with it. The two often overlap as celebrities make their way from television to film or as celebrities compete in reality shows.

MTV stated about the upcoming ceremony:

"The ceremony will also debut two new categories this year — Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast — and fans can vote for their picks at vote.mtv.com through April 17. Get ready to laugh, cry, and yes, maybe even scream when the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 air live on May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Los Angeles’s Barker Hangar."

Fans can vote for the nominees across categories on MTV’s website at vote.mtv.com until Sunday, May 7, when the event goes live.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 voting process explained

Fans must sign up with an email id to vote in the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023. Once they have logged in, a page listing all of their nominations and the categories they are a part of will be displayed to them.

Voting is open to viewers ten times a day, and they can vote once more after 24 hours. Fans can vote for various nominees in the same category in any order they choose, allocating their votes however they see fit.

Once they put in their ten votes for a category, they will be asked to submit or edit their choices. If they do, they will be guided to the following MTV Movie & TV Award category for 2023.

There are 19 categories in total this year as the network introduced two new categories – Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast for the annual event.

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Which reality TV stars made it to the nominations?

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 will see categories that feature outstanding individuals. The reality shows that made it to this year’s nominations include Jersey Shore Family Vacation, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, All-Star Shore, Big Brother, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars, The Challenge: USA, and The Traitors.

Reality stars that are nominated for their on-screen performances in the Best Reality On-Screen Team category include:

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Also nominated for their hosting skills include:

Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden: Ink Master

Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 airs live on May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Los Angeles’s Barker Hangar.

Poll : 0 votes