How to watch Blue Beetle at home? Streaming details, platform, and more

Warner Bros is about to bring the first-ever Hispanic superhero, Blue Beetle, to small screens with its recent installment in the DC Extended Universe. Fans who did not have the chance to watch Blue Beetle in theaters will be able to stream the film from the comfort of their homes.

The Ángel Manuel Soto film has been digitally released on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV, and Vudu on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. However, the wait period for HBO Max has not been announced yet.

Blue Beetle was released in the United States on August 18, 2023, after a screening in El Paso, Texas.

Warner Bros' Blue Beetle streaming details explored

The Ángel Manuel Soto-directed film has come full circle in terms of release medium. Initially slated for an online release on HBO Max, the movie was released theatrically on August 18, 2023, garnering a worldwide total of approximately $125 million.

The superhero film featuring American actor Xolo Maridueña from the famed Netflix action series Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle, has been digitally released on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV, and Vudu, among other video-on-demand platforms. Fans who missed the movie at the theaters can buy a digital copy from Prime Video for $19.99 or rent it for $24.99, both of which are available in 4K Ultra HD.

Additionally, the movie will also be made available in Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD digital at retail outlets such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target on October 31, 2023.

According to Box Office Mojo, the latest DC movie has made a box office collection of $121.5 million compared to the budget of $104 million, making it one of the worst-performing DC movies to have ever been made despite all speculation and high hopes. It has surpassed Shazam! Fury of the Gods in terms of least profits made. However, the movie is hoping to pull in more revenue from the streams.

The 2023 American superhero film brings a Hispanic superhero from the comics to the screen to emphasize the Latin-American identity and make space for an on-screen representation of the community. The movie tickets, thus, will be available for $5 at AMC Theatres in September to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which will last until Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Expand Tweet

There has been no news regarding an HBO Max release for the same to date, but fans can expect it to be released sometime before Thanksgiving.

More on the Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle was one of the major superhero films released in theaters following Hollywood's double strike. This meant that the movie promotions lacked star presence and publicity tours. Keeping the constraints in mind, the film crew was prepared to take on theaters worldwide as it started off with $25.4 million alone as the first day collections in North America.

Expand Tweet

DC fans and movie enthusiasts can tune into the digital release or wait for the streaming release on Max. As per the IMDb synopsis, viewers can expect the following,

"An alien scarab chooses Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the recent college graduate with a suit of armor that's capable of extraordinary powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero known as Blue Beetle."

The movie features Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez in lead and supporting roles. It was produced by John Rickard and Zev Foreman.