How to watch Feud: Capote vs. The Swans? All streaming options explored 

After a wait of six years, Ryan Murphy's captivating Feud anthology, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, will be returning to screens. Directed by Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler, and Jennifer Lynch, the series is written by Jon Robin Baitz.

After a successful first season, season 2 of the show is based on Laurence Leamer’s novel, Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.

Scheduled for a total of 8 episodes, season 2 of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans will premiere on January 31, with the first two episodes. Apart from being telecast at 10 p.m. EST on FX, the episodes will also be available to be streamed on Hulu following the premiere.

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans: How to stream online?

The series will premiere on FX on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET. The first two episodes will premiere back-to-back after which they will also be available to stream on Hulu. Starring Tom Hollander as Truman Capote, a range of talented faces join the British actor. It includes Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald.

The following schedule has been released for season 2:

Episode 1: Pilot - January 31, 2024

Episode 2: Ice Water in Their Veins - January 31, 2024

Episode 3: Masquerade 1966 - February 7, 2024

Episode 4: It's Impossible - February 14, 2024

Episodes 5 to 8: To be announced

As only certain regions have access to FX, international viewers for the time being will have to get access to Hulu to watch Season 2 of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. The platform is available for subscription starting at $7.99 a month, which gives access only to the ad version of Hulu.

The $9.99 subscription, on the other hand, will mean that viewers will not have to deal with ads while watching the upcoming Feud: Capote vs. The Swans season 2. As things stand, only Hulu appears to be the platform where the series will be available to be watched.

What to expect from Feud: Capote vs. The Swans?

The immensely popular Laurence Leamer book sheds light on Truman Capote’s legendary life. The American novelist and screenwriter had a range of friendships with some of New York City’s elite ladies, whom he had proclaimed as his ‘swans’ back in the day.

Capote underwent a period of digression where he destroyed his friendships with most of the high-profile individuals that he was previously close to. An anthology series, Van Sant’s offering sheds light on an exciting period of In Cold Blood’s writer’s life. With a total of 8 episodes set to be released, fans can expect a range of inside looks into the alleged hedonist friends that Capote had during this period.

The show has so far taken an almost biographical approach to the narrative of Truman Capote, even though not much is known about the specific stories that will be featured. The book followed the writer falling out of favor with a range of rich socialites, and one can expect the series to go into comprehensive detail.

Hence, in addition to FX, which will see the rest of the episodes being released every Wednesday, fans will be able to watch the series on Hulu as well.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.