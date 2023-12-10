How to watch the new Monk movie? Streaming details, release date, and more

The iconic Adrian Monk is making a return to the big screen via the December 8 release of Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie. The Peacock offering currently appears to be available to be streamed on the platform only in the US, which has led to consistent questions about its availability for viewers in other regions.

For the time being, it seems as if viewers will have to either find a way to access US Peacock or wait until the movie makes its way to other platforms.

Following the story of a quirky San Francisco-based detective, Tony Shalhoub originally starred in the Monk series that ran from 2002 to 2009. He is now reprising his role in the movie, which is set to follow the story of his last ever case.

Released on December 8, Mr. Monk’s Last Case is currently available to be viewed by Peacock subscribers in the US. The movie sees Shalhoub reprise the iconic role of the brilliant detective who has crippling OCD symptoms as well as a hilarious amount of phobias.

The absurd comedy series received rave reviews, and fans had been consistently angry with the way the series ended. The movie is now expected to give the character a new ending and might even set him up for further sequels. The movie is described as essentially a longer episode that has been created to give a fitting conclusion to the original series.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case can be viewed in the US on Peacock, although it will require viewers to subscribe to the service. Fans of the series who live outside the US are currently short on options and might have to simply wait until it is released in their region.

Apart from Monk himself, a range of characters from the series are going to be a part of the movie. Ted Levine returns as Leland Stottlemeyer, Jason Gray-Stanford will take up the role of Randall Disher, and the likes of Traylor Howard and Melora Hardin are also part of the cast. One exception from the series appears to be Bitty Schram, who played the role of Monk’s Nurse in the series.

The movie has also been written by Andy Breckman, who is also the executive producer. While the range of returning stars means that the movie certainly has the original feel that the series initially grew popular for, some changes can be expected. That should mostly be about the oftentimes crass humor of the show, which might have to be revisited to make it suitable for current audiences.

Regardless, with it seemingly only a matter of time before the movie sees a worldwide release, fans of the original series only need to be patient. That is, of course, if they are situated outside of the US. For people in the US, the movie can now be streamed on Peacock after subscribing to the service.