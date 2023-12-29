How to watch Sister Wives star Christine and David's Wedding? Streaming details, platforms, and more

For Sister Wives star Christine Brown, it is finally time to ring the wedding bells and take that wedding dress out of the closet. The wedding of Christine Brown and David Woolley will now be aired on TLC as a two-part wedding special.

Part One will air on Sunday, January 7 at 10 PM ET, and Part Two will air on Sunday, January 14 at 10 PM ET, on TLC. Viewers can also stream the special episode of Max and Discovery+.

Following twenty-five years of her plural marriage to Sister Wives star and patriarch of the Brown family, Kody Brown, Christine is prepared to let go of the past as she looks forward to living the good life with her beau, David. She first met David through a matchmaker, and the two developed an instant liking for each other.

Christine and David went public with their relationship in February 2023 and announced their engagement two months later.

They eventually walked down the aisle together and exchanged vows on October 7, 2023, in a ceremony attended by friends and family in Moab, Utah.

What's the latest buzz around Sister Wives star Christine Brown's wedding?

Earlier this month, TLC unveiled the first trailer for Sister Wives star Christine Brown's wedding special. First looks from the trailer suggest that the special episode will consist of the build-up to the marriage, including a glimpse into Christine and David's relationship as well as the actual wedding ceremony itself.

The wedding special is set to air in two separate episodes. According to TLC, the first episode will portray Christine's journey with David and the way she developed feelings for him after her difficult breakup with her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

The second episode will exclusively feature the wedding, which took place in a lavish ceremony set against the picturesque red cliff of Utah and proved to be the fulfillment of Christine's desire, which she was forced to let go of when she was Kody's plural wife.

According to People, in the trailer, a jubilant Christine says:

"I'm ready to get married!" Christine, 51, shouts excitedly as she's seen walking with her wedding dress in hand."

Christine's friends and family are seen being supportive, with her mother expressing her excitement for her daughter's big day.

Sister Wives star Christine opens up about her second wedding

Sister Wives star Christine recently opened up about her second wedding in an interview with Today, comparing it to her first marriage to Kody Brown years ago and revealing that this time it feels different as she is as happy as she could ever be.

According to Today, she said the following about her first wedding:

"(My wedding to Kody) was appropriate for what our life was like and what we were doing. It was very appropriate because it was very quiet. I was a plural wife, and in our community, that was something you did privately. So it was very small and to me it was fine. It was what it needed to be."

Christine then went on to state that she expected her second wedding to be a happy event. She mentioned:

"This was a party. It was awesome that Janelle (Brown, her former sister wife) came with everybody. I think the best (thing) was everyone showed up. They were there to love us and support us. And everyone looked amazing and (put their) best foot forward. And it was just an incredible day."

The wedding special Part One airs on Sunday, January 7 at 10 PM ET, and Part Two will air on Sunday, January 14 at 10 PM ET, on TLC.