How to watch Sound of Freedom at home? Digital release date, streaming details, and more

Starring Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, and Bill Camp, Sound of Freedom was originally released in English and Spanish on July 4, 2023. The action thriller is based on former US Government agent Tom Ballard who sets out on a mission to bust a s*x-trafficking ring in Colombia.

The synopsis of the film as per IMDb reads:

"The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from traffickers."

Produced by Santa Fe Films, the movie was distributed in the US by Angel Studios. The film is now set to release on various online streaming platforms months after it originally premiered in theaters.

Sound of Freedom will release on TVOD on December 15

Angel Studios recently announced an exclusive free viewing window for the film starting in October. Fans who download the Angel Studios app will be given an early access period and can watch Sound of Freedom on the app without subscribing to the platform.

It is important to note that viewers will not be able to own a copy of the film. The platform offers individuals a temporary viewing window to enjoy Sound of Freedom. The title will be available for digital purchase on multiple platforms starting from November 3

The DVD and Blu-ray versions of the film will be available in multiple stores starting from November 14. Fans can buy copies via shop.angel.com, as well as via other online and physical retailers such as Amazon and Walmart.

Of course, some viewers might not be looking for their own copy of the movie and might be happy with just a one-time watch. If individuals miss the free viewing window, they can watch Sound of Freedom on TVOD starting from December 15, 2023.

Is Sound of Freedom based on a true story?

Directed by Alejandro Monteverde and co-written by Rod Barr, Sound of Freedom stars Jim Caviezel who attempts to save children from an international s*x-trafficking ring. Partly shot in Colombia, the movie also stars Mira Sorvino who plays the role of Katherine Ballard, Tim's wife.

The couple becomes aware of an international s*x trafficking ring that makes use of unsuspecting parents in rural areas of Colombia. The parents are approached by prospective "employers" who offer their children professional acting and modeling contracts.

Moved by the story, Tim Ballard finds out that the US government has been reluctant to catch the perpetrators. He ends up taking things into his own hands and he and his wife work towards freeing hundreds of children.

The film is based on a real-life story involving former government agent Tim Ballard, who has rescued hundreds of children from s*x trafficking. The movie has received favorable reviews from viewers and critics alike and currently has a rating of 7.8 on IMDB.

As mentioned earlier, there are multiple ways to watch the movie once it is released digitally. Apart from the temporary free window in October, viewers can also watch the much-loved film on multiple streaming platforms, as well as rent it on TVOD.