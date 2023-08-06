“Huge W for Cinema”- Fans celebrate as Oppenheimer crosses the $500M mark

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has been garnering rave reviews from both critics and audiences from all around the globe since it arrived in theaters on July 21, 2023. Being part of the "Barbieheimer" phenomenon, the movie has become one of the most-anticipated biopics of all time.

The film has also been crushing at the box office. According to DiscussingFilm, it has achieved another significant milestone by crossing the $500M mark globally. DiscussingFilm shared the news regarding Oppenheimer crossing the $500M mark on Twitter on August 5, 2023.

Since the news was released, fans of the Cillian Murphy starrer have taken to Twitter to celebrate the big win for the movie. They have been expressing their enthusiasm about the movie's new accomplishment, which they believe is well-deserved.

Twitter is buzzing as Oppenheimer fans express their joy regarding the movie crossing the $500M mark

Fans have expressed their joy at the news of Oppenheimer surpassing the $500M milestone at the worldwide box office, as stated by DiscussingFilm on Twitter below:

By the looks of the fan tweets, it is quite understandable that they are thrilled with the movie's performance at the global box office. They are also viewing it as a massive win for the world of cinema.

Some fans have even pointed out the fact that for a biographical film with more than a 3-hour runtime, it is remarkable to accomplish such a milestone. Fans have also praised the movie for living up to viewers' expectations.

The latest Christopher Nolan movie, as expressed by those fans, has provided them with a "Thrilling, chilling, and chair-gripping" experience despite being a movie revolving around physics for the most part.

Fans have also appreciated the movie's sound effects, visual effects, framing, and cinematography. Thus, it's safe to say that the movie has definitely matched or even surpassed the buzz it created before its theatrical release.

Cillian Murphy is in the lead in Oppenheimer

The Christopher Nolan movie has been gleaned from Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's highly popular 2005 biographical book, American Prometheus. The movie has been produced by Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, and Nolan.

The movie has been made on a total budget of $100 million. Hoyte van Hoytema is the cinematographer of the film, while Ludwig Göransson has acted as the music composer.

Besides Murphy, the cast list for the movie includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Jason Clarke, Dylan Arnold, Tom Conti, James DArcy, and David Dastmalchian, among others.

Watch Oppenheimer in theaters near you if you haven't already.