Hullraisers on IFC: Release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

The popular British sitcom, Hullraisers, is all set to premiere in the US on IFC on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11 pm ET, and on AMC+ on the same day at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend.

The series explores the chaotic life of a struggling actress named Toni, her sister, and her best friend, depicting the numerous joys and struggles they experience in their lives.

It stars Leah Brotherhead in the lead role, along with many others portraying key supporting roles. The show is helmed by noted actress and writer Lucy Beaumon. It was released in the UK on Channel 4 in April 2022.

Hullraisers trailer promises a charming comedy about three fascinating women

The official trailer for the series, which was released by AMC+ on March 8, 2023, offers a peek into protagonist Toni's eventful life. The trailer straightaway introduces viewers to the three main characters and briefly depicts their personal lives as they struggle to deal with the numerous challenges pertaining to their professional and personal lives.

It shows several hilarious scenes set to unfold from the series, but does not give away any major spoilers. Overall, it maintains a quirky and lighthearted tone that fans of sitcoms will absolutely love.

The official synopsis of the show, according to AMC Networks, reads:

''The series follows the lives of three working-class women living in the Yorkshire city of Hull: self-described actress and chaotic mother Toni (Leah Brotherhood, Bridgerton), her down-to-earth older sister Paula (Sinead Matthews, The Crown) and best friend, policewoman Rana (Taj Atwal, Line of Duty), as they navigate their daily lives, their chances at romance, and their dreams for the future.''

Based on the official trailer and description, viewers can expect a charming and funny comedy series that explores the complicated and chaotic lives of three fascinating women as they go through the various phases of their lives.

Hullraisers reportedly features a total of six episodes, with each episode expected to follow the network's standard weekly-release format.

Leah Brotherhead and others to star in Hullraisers

Hullraisers features promising young actress Leah Brotherhead in one of the lead roles as Toni. Toni is an aspiring actress and mother and based on various reports, she seems to be the protagonist. It'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored in the series.

Leah Brotherhead looks in terrific form in the series' trailer, capturing her character's vulnerabilities, charm, and quirkiness with remarkable ease. Fans can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the series. Her previous acting credits include Whitestable Pearl and Zomboat!.

Appearing alongside Leah Brotherhead are noted actors like Taj Atwal as Rana and Sinead Matthews as Paula, who play her sister and best friend, respectively.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Shobna Gulati as Nima, Matilda Firth as Grace, Natalie Davies as Ashley, and Jaylan Batten as Jake, among many others.

Lucy Beaumont, who's known for her work on Meet the Richardsons and Doctors, has developed the show.

Don't forget to watch the first episode of Hullraisers on AMC+ and IFC on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

