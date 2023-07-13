“Hypocrite”: Temptation Island season 5 fans slam Nzubechukwu “Great” Ezihie for his behavior in episode 5

Temptation Island season 5 aired its latest episode on Wednesday, July 12, on USA Network. During the segment, the cast was introduced to the Temptation Light, which was played in both the boys’ as well as the girls’ villa.

Episode 5 further featured the second solo bonfire of the season, but only showcased the men’s segment, where they all sat and saw what their respective partners had been up to since they came on the show.

When castmate Leonila 'Paris' Pedro’s recording played, partner Nzubechukwu “Great” Ezihie was shocked by her behavior as he watched her get intimate with another cast member. He immediately closed the door on leaving the show with her by his side. Meanwhile, host Mark L. Walberg pointed out that Great had also been with other women since the show started and that both he and Paris did the same thing.

Fans took to social media to echo Mark’s sentiment and were unhappy with Great’s behavior. This particular netizen called the castmate "a hypocrite."

Jacody The Great☁️⚡️ @jdjthebeast49



#TemptationIsland Great is the definition of a hypocrite! he acting like he didn’t cheat 🤣 Great is the definition of a hypocrite! he acting like he didn’t cheat 🤣 #TemptationIsland

Temptation Island fans slam Great for being a hypocrite in episode 5

In the latest episode of Temptation Island season 5, fans saw the cast members get acquainted with the Temptation Light, the latest twist of the current installment. The purpose of the light was to let the cast members know that their partners in the other villa have given in to temptation but didn’t provide information about who it was and what they did.

Further into the episode, the cast attended their second bonfire where they saw what their partners had been up to since they saw them last. Great was already unhappy with his partner Leonila 'Paris' Pedro, after the first bonfire revealed her receiving a lap dance from Tahjjic and kissing and spending the night with him. Great did not like what he saw and made up his mind to leave the villa without her when the time came.

However, the host, Mark L. Walberg reminded him that he too has done things that would be inappropriate according to his girlfriend Paris. Fans took to social media to agree with Mark and called the Temptation Island season 5 male contestant a “hypocrite.”

Archie ☮️ @archie2445 Great is being so hypocritical. His behavior is okay, but Paris' behavior is the straw that broke the camel's back? #TemptationIsland Great is being so hypocritical. His behavior is okay, but Paris' behavior is the straw that broke the camel's back? #TemptationIsland

EDelavan @edelavan1004

#TemptationIsland I love that Mark called out “Great” and Chris … boys you are all doing the same thing. Glad he calls both the girls and boys because they’re being hypocrites. I love that Mark called out “Great” and Chris … boys you are all doing the same thing. Glad he calls both the girls and boys because they’re being hypocrites. #TemptationIsland

bri @brileighh11 Great acting like he hasn’t done anything on the island LET ALONE cheated in the past is making me want to jump through the tv #TemptationIsland Great acting like he hasn’t done anything on the island LET ALONE cheated in the past is making me want to jump through the tv #TemptationIsland https://t.co/oJVXG4aUgW

Saúl Alejandro @SaulAlejandr00 Great was worried that his girlfriend Paris was going to cheat on him, and he ends up cheating on her #TemptationIsland Great was worried that his girlfriend Paris was going to cheat on him, and he ends up cheating on her #TemptationIsland https://t.co/q9o34uMSSS

FATTness Everdeen @charmingcharlay Great is a hypocrite lmaoooooo #TemptationIsland can’t take the heat stay out the kitchen. Great is a hypocrite lmaoooooo #TemptationIsland can’t take the heat stay out the kitchen. https://t.co/OSBxk6gFFf

Nic-Nac© @iTweetuSleep #TemptationIsland Great! Close ya mouf!!! You cheated too, so ya'll even!!! Great! Close ya mouf!!! You cheated too, so ya'll even!!! 💀 #TemptationIsland

However, Great wasn’t the only cast member that Mark called out during the bonfire. One of the other contestants, Christopher Wells, expressed his disappointment and shock when he saw his girlfriend, Marisela, cuddling with another man. He noted that she was the one who set boundaries before they entered the show but ended up breaking them herself:

"She set all these rules for me but she was the first one to break ‘em," he stated.

When Mark enquired about what the rules were, the Temptation Island season 5 cast member stated “to not do that” in reference to how close she was to another contestant. He told the host that it looked like she was cuddling and that it might have led to s*x but he can’t be certain.

He noted that there was a sense of “overpowering” relief because "[he] was done with the relationship and her."

Temptation Island season 5 will return with a brand new episode next week on Wednesday, at 9:00 pm ET, on USA Network.

Poll : 0 votes