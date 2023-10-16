 "I was so afraid to be a strong woman in a relationship": Millie Bobby Brown opens up about relationship, dreams, and leaving Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown is no ordinary figure in Hollywood. With unprecedented success from the start, it took the young actor only a handful of years to establish herself as a top name among the Hollywood giants.

The 19-year-old's claim to fame remains Stranger Things, one of the most popular shows ever made. However, she is already trying to look ahead of that and into a more fulfilling future.

Millie Bobby Brown has already started creating a legacy beyond Stranger Things with her starring role in Enola Holmes, making her one of the wealthiest young actors. She was also appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, making her the youngest person in that position.

Moreover, she has had a busy and bustling life. Millie Bobby Brown also recently got engaged to Jake Bongiovi, the son of the legendary Bon Jovi. He is the one person she allows to cross the threshold in her life, as per her latest interview with Glamor.

"This is my life, and the only people that are allowed are the people that I open the gate for.... And yes, it’s sad. There are trust issues. And yes, I have issues with having friends. I don’t have a lot of friends. Yes, I block out a lot of people. I’m a reserved person, socially.... I was so upset with myself and the decisions I had made.... I think I was so afraid to be a strong woman in a relationship."

She possibly referred to her relationship with Hunter Ecimovic, which has been a source much scrutiny in the past.

"My dream was to have a baby": Millie Bobby Brown on what she wants from life

While Millie Bobby Brown enthusiastically talked about her fiancee, she was also clear about certain goals she had in life. For instance, she never wanted a wedding because it was not her dream. Instead, she wanted to be a mother and be a figure that her mother and grandmother were in her life.

"My dream was to have a baby.... I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me.... So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife. But after meeting Jake and seeing, ‘Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn’t want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I do want this.’"

Moreover, in this interview, Millie Bobby Brown also opened up about her thoughts about Stranger Things. Of course, the two are inseparable, with much of Brown's career dedicated to the Netflix show. But she admitted she did not want to continue being Eleven, the role that built her fortune.

Instead, she would want to venture elsewhere with all the extra time she would have without the show.

"When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here,...Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’"

The Stranger Things star is already looking for other big projects and has several lined up. It would be an interesting career graph to follow in the coming years.

Stranger Things season 5 is still undergoing production stages and should get a release date soon.