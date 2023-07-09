“I almost got kicked off the show”- Dominic Fike reveals he was nearly fired from Euphoria for drug usage

In a recent candid interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on July 5, 2023, Dominic Fike, the talented singer-songwriter and actor, opened up about his struggle with drug addiction during his time on the hit HBO series Euphoria. Dominic Fike's revelation sheds light on the challenges he faced while portraying the character of Elliot and the potential consequences his addiction posed to his role on the show.

"I almost, you know, got kicked off the show. They were like, 'Bro, you cannot be doing this."

Dominic Fike disclosed this during the interview with Lowe. The actor's honesty about the severity of his drug usage on set provides insight into the challenging circumstances he faced while working on Euphoria.

Dominic Fike: Challenges of substance abuse on set and navigating relationships in the public eye

Fike, known for his raw and emotional vocals, admitted that being a drug addict and working on a series that extensively explores drug-related themes was exceptionally difficult. Despite efforts by the show's creator and writer, Sam Levinson, to provide him with a sober coach, Fike candidly confessed that it did not work.

He revealed that he was often under the influence of drugs during filming, leading to reprimands from the production team. Fike acknowledged that some scenes in which he appeared high on drugs actually made it on air.

This admission raised questions about the industry's double standards when it comes to the behavior of artists. Fike responded to Lowe's observation, stating:

"That's entertainment, dude. They give you a bunch of money, and they're just like, 'Yeah, figure it out, bud. Sink or swim."

The conversation delved into Fike's hopes for returning to the Euphoria set in a sober state. He expressed his belief that his newfound sobriety would allow him to have a better dynamic with the cast and crew.

However, the topic of his romantic involvement with co-star Hunter Schafer surfaced, and Fike acknowledged the challenges of dating within the public eye.

"It's not that hard to not date another famous person, Every time I go through a breakup now, it's like I gotta see somebody on a damn billboard or like God, it's a bitch, brother."

Hope for a better future: Overcoming addiction and building stronger connections

Despite this, he remained optimistic about his relationship with Schafer, emphasizing that they were both adults and that he believed they would be fine.

While he admitted to almost being fired from the show, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return to the set in a sober state, hoping to build stronger connections with his co-stars.

Fike's openness about his struggles serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by individuals in the creative industry and highlights the importance of seeking help for addiction.

As Fike continues to evolve as a singer, actor, and public figure, his honesty and raw talent will undoubtedly contribute to his ongoing success. His story also serves as an inspiration for others facing similar struggles, reminding them that seeking support and working towards sobriety is a crucial step towards personal and professional growth.

Dominic Fike's journey: From struggle to inspiration in the entertainment industry

In conclusion, Dominic Fike's interview sheds light on the personal and professional challenges he encountered due to his drug addiction during his time in Euphoria. His candidness about his experiences serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing addiction and seeking help.

With his talent and commitment to personal growth, Fike continues to make a mark in the music and acting industries, inspiring others with his resilience and determination.

Poll : 0 votes