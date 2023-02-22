I Am Jazz season 8 episode 5 release date, time, and plot

I Am Jazz season 8 returns with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, the reality star and her parents sit down to discuss her future.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Jazz and Yash conclude their first date but land on different pages; Jazz hopes attending a queer speed dating event with Jaclyn will lighten the blow; Jazz starts to doubt her commitment to Harvard but telling her parents is another story."

Tune in on Tuesday, February 21, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of I Am Jazz season 8.

Jazz isn’t sure about going back to Harvard in the upcoming episode of I Am Jazz season 8

I Am Jazz season 8’s upcoming episode, titled, Goat, will feature a conversation between Jazz and her parents about Harvard. She tells them that she doesn’t want to disappoint either of them, but she isn’t sure that going back to Harvard is on the cards for her. Her parents are evidently shocked by the revelation and wish to give her the space to voice her opinion.

In her confessional, Jazz’s mother said:

"We have been through this before and I can’t believe this is happening again but I know that Harvard is the best place for her at this point in time in her life. She’d be making a huge mistake."

The 22-year-old I Am Jazz star tells them that while she hasn’t completely made up her mind, she knows she can take more time off before the spring semester if she wants to. Her mother points out that the problem is that she doesn’t have an alternative plan in place. Jazz mentions that she sees many different paths to her success and states that she doesn’t necessarily need Harvard.

She adds:

"I obviously already have a career as an LGBTQIA+ activist and I can continue leading on that."

She tells them that she wants to help people for a living, but her mother interjects and tells her that she’s not there yet. Jazz’s father tells her that she can continue going to school to get some knowledge and acquire skills. He adds that most of the professors at Harvard are world-renowned.

In a confessional, he says:

"We’re listening. She’s having reservations, we definitely want to hear her out but very few people are given that opportunity to go to Harvard. So she should see it out."

Jazz tells them that she just wants to let them know in advance in case things do not work out with Harvard. Her mother says that she knows it’s very hard and encourages her to give her future some more thought.

In a confessional, the I Am Jazz star says:

"I can tell that my parents are p*ssed off. Even though they know it’s my life and I’m the one who has to make decisions about it, about what path I take. I know they really want to see me graduate and get that degree but not every path requires a degree and an education."

