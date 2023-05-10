"I have breast cancer": RHOM star Guerdy Abraira shares health update on social media, shocks fans

The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) star, Guerdy Abraira, recently took to social media to give fans an update about her health. She joined the Bravo show in 2021, when Peacock rebooted the series after almost 10 years.

The reality star and event planner took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 10, to open up about a diagnosis she received in March 2023. She added that she was in St. Barts in March 2023 when she got a call from her doctor after her regular mammogram check-up.

She said:

"I have breast cancer."

She explained in the post that it took her a while to process the news which is why she was absent from social media and thanked the fans who noticed her absence and reached out to check on her.

RHOM star Guerdy Abraira is set to have surgery after breast cancer diagnosis

The RHOM star was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in March 2023 as she explained in the post and added that she is now preparing for her upcoming surgery which will be followed by her treatment plan.

She added:

"This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity. I will 'guerdyfy' this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life."

The RHOM cast member further added that she feels lucky that her cancer was detected at an early stage. She mentioned that while it is scary, she has the love and support of those around her. She called unconditional support the fuel that she needs.

The Bravo celebrity further urged people to get regular health check-ups and added that their lives depend on it.

"You are a beautiful strong soul": Fans send positive thoughts and prayers to the Real Housewives of Miami star

Several fans took to social media to send Guerdy their love and support as she made an announcement about her cancer diagnosis. They took to Twitter to show their support for the RHOM star and said that she is a "beautiful strong soul."

They further wished her a speedy recovery and sent strength her way. They added that she's been one her their favorites on the Miami installment of the show and that they will continue to support her during these tough times.

They further stated that they "love this woman" and know that she is going to beat cancer. They added that she has the best support system, which will help her overcome this obstacle. They continued that while the news is heartbreaking, Guerdy will make it through.

One fan noted how crazy it will be to probably see both Martina and Guerdy battling cancer in the upcoming season of the Bravo show. Martina was diagnosed with throat and lung cancer towards the end of 2022.

RHOM, which has been airing on Peacock since 2021, is set to return to Bravo for season 6 later this year.

