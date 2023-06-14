"I'd never post myself again if I was you": Netizens react as racist Toronto woman's Instagram account comes to light

Just a day after a video of a woman urinating on the streets of Toronto and screaming racist slurs made headlines, netizens discovered her Instagram account and began trolling her for her videos on the platform. The clip in question featured the woman in a black dress urinating on the street. She then lost control and started screaming racial slurs and hitting people walking by the sidewalk. The video spread like wildfire on social media, leaving many appalled by her actions.

The clip caught netizens' attention and a Twitter user took to the microblogging platform to mention that they had discovered the woman's social media handle, which is karlykar92.

Social media users then began trolling her in her comment section, criticizing her for her actions.

Social media users criticize Toronto woman over viral clip (Image via Instagram)

The Toronto woman has more than 10,000 followers on Instagram and has been active on the platform for a while now.

"You're done" - Social media users troll racist Toronto woman as her Instagram account comes to light

In a shocking turn of events, netizens erupted as a Toronto woman's racist antics came to light after she was seen urinating and screaming on the streets of Toronto. After a netizen found her Instagram account, social media users took to the comments section of her post to criticize her for her actions in the viral video. They also wished to find her employer's contact information, so they could inform them about her racist behavior.

Social media users criticize Toronto woman over viral clip. (Image via Instagram)

The video left many outraged on social media, as netizens found her actions to be inappropriate. Many others also posted screenshots of her video and asked her to apologize for her actions.

Satoru Cholo @NGoodChuck Now we wait for karlykar92 give a statement & say the classic

"That's not who I am, I made a mistake, I'm ashamed, it was the alcohol"

No, That is who you are. The alcohol let's it come all out.

Once you're honest with that you can breakdown & see why you have those thoughts Now we wait for karlykar92 give a statement & say the classic"That's not who I am, I made a mistake, I'm ashamed, it was the alcohol"No, That is who you are. The alcohol let's it come all out.Once you're honest with that you can breakdown & see why you have those thoughts https://t.co/UNGjNn89L7

Others also questioned if she was arrested by the authorities, as she was attacking other people on the sidewalk. However, the racist Toronto woman has decided to remain tight-lipped about the situation and netizens wonder if she will soon issue an apology or a statement.

