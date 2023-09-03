"I don't have the desire": Olivia Rodrigo declares 'The Idol' not on watchlist

American singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed that she has no desire to watch the HBO drama The Idol.

During an interview with The Guardian, the Drivers License singer was asked if she was planning to watch the show. She replied,

“Oh no, I don’t have the desire to [watch it].”

Directed by Sam Levinson, the first and only season of the show aired on HBO and Max from June 4 to July 2, 2023. It is safe to say that The Idol turned out to be a massive failure, as it was canceled in August 2023.

The Idol starred Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, Abel Tesfaye as Tedros, Suzanna Son as Chloe, Troye Sivan as Xander, and Jane Adams as Nikki Katz. Names like Jennie Ruby Jane, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Moses Sumney, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Hank Azaria, and several others appeared in recurring roles.

Why isn't Olivia Rodrigo interested in watching The Idol? Reason explained

The Idol showcased the exploits of a bizarre couple involving a young pop star, Jocelyn, and her boyfriend, Tedros. The two met at a nightclub owned by Tedros.

Jocelyn, whose career was spiraling, was adamant that Tedros was the solution to all her worries. She almost began worshiping and listening to each and every wacky piece of advice of his. Her representatives and friends were always against this relationship, but their animosity against Tedros only surged after it was revealed that he had a disturbing history.

The show was poorly executed from start to finish and had an excessive number of explicit scenes. Jocelyn and Tedros were seen getting intimate almost everywhere. In the car, in Jocelyn's mansion, and even at a store. Neither fans nor critics were impressed by the show; it was bombed with negative reviews. Moreover, Abel Tesfaye's acting faced heavy criticism. Abel Tesfaye is better known as The Weeknd.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo revealed that she too had no desire to watch the show. She further spoke about her experience watching Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Olivia Rodrigo said,

“I don’t have the desire to. I remember walking out of Barbie and being like, ‘Wow, it’s so long since I’ve seen a movie that is female-centred in a way that isn’t s*xual or about her pain or her being traumatised.’”

The Idol was undoubtedly way too s*xual. There were even several instances where Lily-Rose Depp's character was being tortured and traumatized by several people, and Olivia Rodrigo simply said that she was not in the mood to get exposed to a show like that.

Olivia Rodrigo was impressed by everything about Greta Gerwig's 2023 fantasy comedy, Barbie. She was glad that the film was not centered around an overtly s*xual lead female and managed to narrate a wholesome story with next to zero explicit scenes.

The Idol synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Idol reads,

"After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"

The executive producers of the show are Sam Levinson, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Joe Epstein, and Aaron Gilbert. The show consisted of only five episodes. The runtime of every episode was between 45 and 65 minutes.