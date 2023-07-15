“I didn’t want to feel old for the rest of my life”: Stanley Tucci opens up about his relationship with Felicity Blunt

Actor Stanley Tucci appeared on the BBC Radio 4 podcast Desert Island Discs in January 2023. During this, he shared heartfelt insights into his relationship with his wife, Felicity Blunt. Tucci's interview provided an intimate look at their love story, the impact of their connection on his life, and the joy they find in each other's presence.

Tucci revealed that he initially had reservations about pursuing a relationship with Felicity due to their 21-year age difference. He candidly expressed his concerns about feeling old but ultimately recognized that Felicity was a very special person.

"I was afraid to get into a relationship, and I kept trying to break it off. I’m 21 years older than she is, and I didn’t want to feel old for the rest of my life! But I knew that this was an incredibly special person."

Stanley Tucci calls Felicity Blunt a nurturing presence in his life

Stanley Tucci spoke about Felicity's role in helping him heal and move on after the loss of his first wife, Kate, who succumbed to br*ast cancer. He praised Felicity's ability to make him feel young again and alive, emphasizing her extraordinary qualities as a woman and the joy she has brought into their lives.

During the interview, Tucci credited his wife for not only being a great mother to their two children but also for blending their family together. He said that she seamlessly blended the family and gave love and support to his children from his first marriage.

The actor's deep appreciation for Felicity's role as a nurturing presence in their lives was evident as he said that she was the one who made things better for all of them.

A harmonious life together: Love, parenting, and professional success

Since their marriage in 2012, Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt have continued to cherish their relationship. They are proud parents to two children, a son named Matteo and a daughter named Emilia. Tucci's interview shed light on the impact Felicity has had on his life, helping him find happiness and healing after the loss of his first wife.

Her love and support have been instrumental in their journey together as a blended family. In addition to their personal lives, both Tucci and Felicity have continued to excel in their respective careers. Tucci's versatile acting talents have graced both the big and small screens, earning him critical acclaim and numerous accolades.

Felicity, a successful literary agent, has made her mark in the publishing industry and the two have worked on a few works together. Blunt appeared in three episodes of the CNN travelogue series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (2018), in which Tucci explored Italian cuisine and culture. She also co-authored The Tucci Table (2014) cookbook with Tucci, which features recipes from their family and friends.

Stanley Tucci's open and heartfelt interview on Desert Island Discs allowed listeners to glimpse into the profound love and appreciation he has for his wife, Felicity Blunt. Despite initial concerns about their age difference, Tucci recognized the extraordinary person Felicity is and the positive impact she has had on his life and their family.

Their relationship stands as a testament to the power of love and support in overcoming personal challenges and finding happiness once again. As they continue their journey together, Tucci and Felicity serve as inspiring examples of resilience, love, and the joy that can be found in embracing life's unexpected blessings.