''I was down to the very end'': Jon Hamm reveals he almost starred in Ben Affleck's Gone Girl

Jon Hamm recently revealed that he was almost cast in Gone Girl, instead of Ben Affleck. In the world of Hollywood, casting decisions can often shape the destiny of a film. And sometimes, due to various circumstances, actors who were almost chosen for iconic roles have fascinating stories to share.

Hamm disclosed that he was initially considered for the lead role and came remarkably close to securing it. However, due to scheduling conflicts with Mad Men, Hamm's commitment to the popular AMC series prevented him from taking on the part.

In Gone Girl, Affleck played the role of Nicholas Dunne, who was suspected of being involed in his wife's sudden disappearance. Affleck's performance was met with critical acclaim.

In an intriguing revelation, Jon Hamm recently disclosed that he came tantalizingly close to starring in David Fincher's critically acclaimed film Gone Girl, but scheduling conflicts ultimately prevented it. Hamm's revelation came during an the June 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where he shared the intriguing details. He said:

"Yeah, I was down to the very end of that, that was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr. Draper."

As fate would have it, Jon Hamm hails from St. Louis himself, making the opportunity to portray a character from his hometown all the more enticing. It would have been a delightful experience for the actor to revisit his roots during the filming of Gone Girl. Hamm even found amusement in the fact that Ben Affleck, a proud Bostonian, had to wear a St. Louis Cardinals hat for the film—a team that his character supported. Jon Hamm humorously shared:

"And poor Ben, a Boston guy, had to wear a Cardinals hat. He was not very happy about it."

A Gone Girl sequel was a possibility in the past

Any concrete plans for a sequel remain uncertain, as it would depend on aligning the schedules of the original cast and crew. Although there haven't been significant updates on the sequel since then, it remains a possibility, as the legacy sequel trend continues to dominate the film industry.

Gillian Flynn, the author of the book, shared in an interview with the New York Daily News.

"There could be a sequel at some point if everyone is game to get the gang back together. It could be really fun a few years from now. We could pick it up and see what those crazy Dunnes are up to a few years down the road and if they got on – not well, I don't think."

In the end, Jon Hamm's near-casting in Gone Girl serves as a reminder of the intricate decisions that shape the course of a film. While we may never know how his portrayal of Nick Dunne would have unfolded, one thing is certain—Jon Hamm's charisma and talent continue to captivate audiences in various other roles, ensuring his place in the realm of Hollywood.

Jon Hamm has had quite the career after Mad Men

Following the success of Mad Men, John Hamm transitioned to the big screen, showcasing his range as an actor in a variety of film roles.

In 2010, he starred alongside Ben Affleck in the crime thriller The Town, delivering a compelling performance as an FBI special agent.

He also showcased his comedic talents in films like Bridesmaids, where he played a charismatic and flawed love interest, and Tag, where he portrayed a competitive and determined player in a lifelong game of tag.

In recent years, Hamm has continued to impress audiences with his performances in critically acclaimed movies like Baby Driver, Bad Times at the El Royale, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Time will ultimately determine if a Gone Girl sequel comes to fruition. In the meantime, for those eager to revisit the original film, it's readily available for streaming on Max.

