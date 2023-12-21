“I experienced afterlife for an hour”: Internet bursts in wild reactions as X/Twitter faces global outrage

Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced an outage on Thursday morning, December 21 for a little over an hour and people were scrambling to find out what had happened. Instead of the usual timeline and advertisements, the social media platform showcased no new posts, only a plain welcome message. However, the spaces feature on the platform was still active.

A lot of netizens were relieved after finding out that the platform went down for everybody and that they were not suspended. Many even humorously suggested that they started experiencing Twitter "withdrawal symptoms" from not swiping on the app for an hour. One X user commented:

Netizens experienced a variety of emotions when Twitter was out (Image via X/@PopCrave)

#Twitterdown trends as netizens left rattled from the X crash

The daily lives of many people froze on Thursday morning when X was out for a little over an hour. Once users opened the app, instead of seeing their timeline filled with all kinds of tweets and advertisements, it now treated veteran users of the platform as newcomers and only said:

"Welcome to X! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now."

New tweets simply could not be seen and mobile timelines refused to refresh. Users could still post a tweet, but that disappeared after a quick refresh. Notifications that were turned on from the accounts followed by users and push notifications still showed up in that feed for a few tweets. For some users, they could simply see their own tweets and ads, nothing else.

Surprisingly, the spaces feature on the site remained functional and unaffected by the technological issues that appeared to have taken over the timeline. Therefore, a lot of confused users rushed into a plethora of random spaces to figure out what had gone wrong with X.

Downdetector revealed that the social media platform started facing technical issues at around 12:30 AM ET. At its peak, the platform was filled with over 70,000 complaints of Twitter being down. Downdetector reported that the outage was now over and that the platform was alive and well again by 1:35 AM ET. However, it is still unclear as to what caused the outing.

In the short period, when X was facing issues, a lot of different emotions went through the heads of different people. Some people thought they were suspended and were relieved to be back and others termed it as Twitter "withdrawal symptoms. Once X was back and running, users bombarded the platform with memes about it being down.

Many memes speculated if Elon Musk had something to do with X being down. However, an overwhelming amount of memes were dedicated to what the "jobless" people were doing after finding out that X was down. Many simply laughed at how #TwitterDown was trending instead of #XDown.

Here are a few reactions to X (formerly known as Twitter) being down:

The NetBlocks organization reported a "significant international outage" and also stated that the incident was "not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering". At the time of writing, neither, X owner Elon Musk nor the company's CEO Linda Yaccarino has come up with an answer as to why the platform experienced such a difficulty.