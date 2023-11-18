"I don't get it": Harry Styles' mother slams negative criticism on singer's new buzz cut

Harry Styles’ mother has spoken up and defended her son for the negative comments he received after he posted an image of his new haircut. Anne Twist took to Instagram on November 17, 2023, and spoke about Harry Styles’ shaved head, and posted an image of the singer in his new hairdo.

She then wrote a message for the people who negatively commented on Harry Styles’ new look, and claimed that “there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut.” Her caption read:

"When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut. Sorry but I don’t get it."

Harry Styles’ mother also included a hashtag, #TPWK, which refers to the singer’s hit song, Treat People With Kindness. All of this came after Harry shocked his fans with his buzz cut last week. He was also spotted donning his new hairdo for U2’s concert at the Las Vegas Sphere last week.

As many pictures of the singer floated on social media, many commented negatively, claiming how they loved his earlier look more and were not really liking his shaved buzz cut look. This prompted Styles’ mother to address the issue and post a message directly for the people who negatively commented.

“So with you here Anne”: Harry Styles’ mother garners appreciation as she stands up for her son

Social media users have always been vocal about celebrities’ looks. Something similar happened when Harry Styles was sported donning a buzz cut. Many netizens then took to various platforms and negatively commented on the singer’s new look.

However, a week later, Anne Twist, Harry’s mother, hopped on to Instagram and talked about how it is unfair to bash her son because of his choice of haircut. As she posted the same on Instagram, here is how netizens reacted:

Social media users go gaga as Harry's mother, Anne Twist comes out in support of her son after the netizens bashed him for his new haircut. (Image via Instagram)

While social media users cannot stop appreciating the mother of the singer, Harry Styles has not yet commented on the views of the netizens on his new buzz cut.