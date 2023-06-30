Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) alum Gretchen Rossi was on the Bravo show during seasons 4 to 8 and while it’s been a while since she was on the show, it seems like she’s still on some cast member’s minds.

During Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and Shannon Beador’s Tres Amigas show, Vicki Gunvalson got candid about her equation with former cast member Gretchen. The reality star stated that she has some issues with her and credited them to Rossi’s relationship with Slade Smiley.

She said:

"I have some issues with Gretchen Rossi. From when she was with Slade Smiley and she’s supporting a man that calls women animal names. So I wouldn’t be wiht a man like that and that’s what I told her. I wouldn’t be with a man like that."

RHOC stars Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi’s feud explained

While Gretchen hasn’t been on the Real Housewives of Orange County in a really long time, her and Vicki’s feud is a tale as old as time itself. Over the years, the two have fought, made up, and fought again.

In 2012, Gretchen’s fiance Slade Smiley compared VIcki to Miss Piggy during a stand up routine. However, Vicky wasn’t going to stand for it. Although, while in conversation with Tamra Judge at the time, she said that she doesn’t really care if her looks are to his liking.

Gretchen Rossi overheard the two talking about Slade and questioned Vicki about it. She asked why she was trying to “start sh*t”.

She told the two RHOC cast members that she wasn’t present when the comment was made but that she and Slade got into a huge fight about the same afterward.

She added:

"So until you know the actual information, I suggest you shut up about it."

However, that wasn’t the end of it as Vicki further grilled Rossi about the same and asked Rossi whether she was aware that he was going to talk about people and whether her boyfriend thought it was funny to hurt people.

In the following year, things were still sour between the RHOC cast members as Rossi thought that Vicki wasn’t being completely honest about her relationship with Brooks Ayers and that she was using it to “save face.”

At the time, Rossi questioned Vicki about her relationship because according to Gretchen, her story kept changing throughout the season. She added that she thought Vicki was more afraid to face the wrath of the other cast members and that she was embarrassed of being with Brooks.

She continued:

"I realized at the table that Vicki finally understood what it felt like to have everyone talking crap about your significant other. I don't wish that on anyone; however I am glad she finally understood that it is not a good feeling when you love someone so much, and all you want is people to support you in your decision."

Rossi said this in reference to Vicki’s issues with Slade Smiley and all the negative things the RHOC cast member said about him.

Gretchen Rossi recently finished filming RHUGT and Vicki Gunvalson recently returned to RHOC in a friend role.

