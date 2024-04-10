"I was just following orders": Tori Spelling clarifies why she and Dean McDermott had to share a bed with their pet pig

Tori Spelling, American actress and author, recently set the record straight on why she and her ex-husband Dean McDermott stopped sharing a room. The revelation comes after the latter's claims that it was due to their pets.

On November 15, 2023, the couple made headlines after McDermott said in an interview with Daily Mail that they were sleeping in separate bedrooms due to the family's large brood of pets. He also mentioned that at one point, a pig was sleeping in the couple's bed and a chicken was living in their bathroom.

Tori filed for divorce in late March and listed June 17, 2023, as the official date of separation. Tori countered some claims made by Dean about their home life, in the April 8 episode of her podcast misSPELLING. She spoke about the pig saying,

"I was just following orders that it was used to snuggling and it needed that for a few nights. But then when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed.' And I was like, 'Understood.' And that was it. That was the only night the pig was in the bed."

Spelling said that McDermott's claims about the separation being about the pets were not true.

Tori Spelling reveals why she and Dean McDermott slept in separate rooms before their split

Tori Spelling and Canadian actor Dean McDermott have parted ways after the actress revealed that she was filing for divorce after 18 years of marriage. They had tied the knot in a private ceremony in Fiji on May 7, 2006.

She has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split. On Monday's episode of her podcast, Tori Spelling spoke about Dean's interview last year that described their falling out and how they slept in separate rooms because of their pets. The actor had said at the time,

"We know dogs have accidents, and our particular dogs were having a lot. And I just couldn't deal with that anymore. So, I created a healthy boundary for myself and I said, 'I can't do this. I can't live and sleep in this kind of condition.' I drew that boundary for myself and moved to another room and things just progressed from there."

According to court documents, the actress has requested the court to award her spousal support and terminate McDermott's ability to receive the same support. Tori Spelling recalled her husband's sit-down last year where he stated that "he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig."

She debunked the claim, saying that the reason was "not true," the animal was "in the bed in 2017." Tori Spelling then said that she agreed with her husband when he said that the pig needed to be removed from their room, and claimed that the pig was in the bed for only that one night.

While discussing the actual reason for their divorce during the podcast, she said that it was due to her being distracted by the TV. She said,

"Like, I would just zone out and be entertained, which is what my dad said that's what he always wanted to do. Like, people have hard days, hard work, hard lives, hard relationships, and it's all individual. And when they get home, they just kinda wanna zone out and be entertained and taken out of their world, escapism."

The pair share five children, Liam Aaron McDermott (17), Stella Doreen (15), Hattie Margaret (12), Finn Davey (11) and Beau Dean (7). Spelling has asked for sole physical custody with Dean McDermott's visitation rights to be determined at a later date.