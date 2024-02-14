"I didn't know I could feel this low": The Bachelor star Sydney Gordon addresses public backlash

The Bachelor star Sydney Gordon has addressed the public backlash surrounding her and Maria Georgas’ clash on season 28 of ABC’s dating reality show. Sydney was sent packing on episode 4, released Monday, February 12, following her two-on-date with Joey Graziadei and Maria in Malta.

The leading man of the series addressed the ongoing hostile environment inside the mansion, letting the ladies say their piece on the explosive drama. Sydney told the cameras that spending time with Maria was more like spending time with the “devil.”

She accused the latter of “attacking” her and being “disrespectful” to others, but Maria stood her ground, maintaining innocence. In the end, Joey picked Maria and decided to send Sydney home, claiming his decision was purely based on his heart’s instinct.

The Sydney vs. Maria drama has garnered significant traction online, with Gordon at the receiving end of the backlash. Fans of The Bachelor have called her out for portraying Maria in a bad light and gaslighting her with false details.

On Tuesday, Sydney took to Instagram to respond to the heat she’s faced in the last few weeks. The vintage store owner from Rhode Island played out two fan-hate audio messages in front of the camera, wherein she was branded “a f**king bitch,” “skank,” and “gross” by viewers.

The 28-year-old revealed it was just “two of the thousands" of vile messages she has received from fans in the last few weeks.

“I didn’t know I could feel this low in my entire life. Every time I open up Instagram, TikTok, I am constantly reminded off all the insecurities that it took me so long to overcome. To hear, ‘You’re ugly, you look like a man,’ it almost feels like I went back to square one," Sydney noted.

“Society need to be better”: The Bachelor star pours her heart out on Instagram following elimination

In the video shared by Sydney, she disclosed being told she’d be “better off dead.” The Rhode Island native wants people to stop joking about sensitive issues.

“I was told that I’d be better off dead. People struggle with suicide ideation. That is something that should not be taken lightly. That is not something that we should be joking about. We as a society need to be better, we need to do better, we deserve better," she said.

The Bachelor season 28 star reminds people how words can wound others deeply:

“It is important to be aware that words you use may pierce very deeply. When you are sending hate to me or another cast member, you may hate the character that was created on the show but who’s actually receiving that hate is a real human being.”

Sydney explained she couldn't speak in detail about what happened on the show but admitted there were things she wished to do differently. She concluded:

“I can’t speak of details of the show, however, I can say there are certain things that I wish I did differently and things that I wish I didn't say. I will be keeping my comments off to protect my peace, my family and friends’ peace as well. Thank you for listening.”

The Rhode Island native found herself on the receiving end of public scrutiny after she told castmate Madina Alam, 31, that Maria had been belittling and talking about her age insecurity behind her back. Madina felt Maria made her insecurities feel invalid and took her approach as being bullied in The Bachelor mansion.

Later, Sydney also told Joey that Maria “verbally attacked” her, which The Bachelor fans believe wasn’t the case.

The Bachelor season 28 will return next week with another episode on ABC.

