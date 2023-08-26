“I don't know you”: Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix slams Bethenny Frankel x Rachel Leviss interview

Earlier this month, Bethenny Frankel and Raquel Leviss were featured on the Just B podcast, where they discussed the latter's cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval. Leviss shared many details about the show, including Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, during this interview.

Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix shared her reaction to the Bethenny Frankel and Raquel Leviss podcast interview during her appearance on Scheana Shay's Scheananigans podcast on Friday, August 25. Madix shared how she didn't listen to what the two stars discussed in their interview but rather read the podcast description. According to her:

“I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with or anything bad about Rachel going on anything to do any interview. Obviously, she was going to at some point … but some of the things that were said made me really sad, made me really angry.”

Ariana Madix also expressed her frustration with Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel, pointing out how she should have "known better" before conducting this type of interview. In addition, the Vanderpump Rule star discussed how Frankel thought Madix had forgiven Sandoval for his actions, but this isn't the case.

“I’m like, ‘Why are you speaking for me?’ I don’t know you. You don’t know what the f**k you’re talking about, lady.”

To give a brief context, a cheating scandal broke out in March 2023 surrounding Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. However, during this period, Sandoval was in a long-term relationship with Madix.

Ariana Madix expresses her frustration after Rachel Leviss brought up her scandal with Sandoval during her interview with Bethenny Frankel

Shay also mentioned that Frankel watched the season 10 reunion only and not the entire Vanderpump Rules, which is why she didn't know much about the cheating scandal. In the Bethenny Frankel x Rachel Leviss interview, the former revealed some of the comments made about Leviss at the reunion of season 10.

After expressing her sympathy for Leviss and how her mother would feel about it, Frankel mentioned that she herself has a daughter named Bryn. In response to this comment, Ariana Madix told the following on the Scheananigans podcast:

“Hearing Bethenny say something about like, ‘If that was my child, I would’ve murdered someone,’ based on some words that were said in response to what I endured … I would like to say that I have a mother who feels pretty strongly about what was done to me for seven months behind my back.”

She added:

“[My mom] certainly doesn’t think that me responding to all of the with some harsh and warranted words is the worst thing that could happen.”

Madix also said she wouldn't talk to Raquel Leviss the way she did during the reunion of season 10 going forward. However, she added:

“But I was only going to speak to her that one time and never again.”

Notably, during the Bethenny Frankel and Raquel Leviss' interview, the latter talked about the cheating scandal for the first time after the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

During the interview, she further said that the friendship narrative that was made for her and Madix was not true. In addition, she confirmed that she will not be appearing in season 11 of Vanderpump Rules and that she has no contact with the cast members.

Fans can watch all episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Peacock and Bravo.