I am Legend 2: Everything we know so far

I Am Legend is set to get a reboot with I Am Legend 2, which is currently in the works. This sequel is inspired by a hidden ending on the DVD of the original 2007 flick, and it adds a whole new chapter to the intense story. While the original writer is back on board, it remains unclear who the director of I Am Legend 2 is.

As the legendary Robert Neville gears up to return, fans are excited about going on yet another post-apocalyptic adventure. The title is in the early stages of production and fans are over the moon, especially since Will Smith and the original writer are joining forces again.

I Am Legend 2 is expected to come out in 2025 and it is sure to be a cinematic treat that will keep fans hooked to the screens.

Is I Am Legend 2 actually coming out?

Expand Tweet

Yes, the eagerly anticipated I Am Legend 2 is officially confirmed and is currently in the pre-production phase, as per The Standard UK. In March 2022, fans learned that the original screenwriter, Akiva Goldsman, is returning to make sure the sequel stays true to the original, the Economic Times reported.

Will Smith is set to return as Robert Neville, with Michael B. Jordan joining the crew. It'll be interesting if Alice Braga also makes a comeback as well.

The title is set to deep dive into Richard Matheson's book and explore an alternate ending, adding to the anticipation surrounding I Am Legend 2.

Are there 2 versions of the movie I Am Legend?

Expand Tweet

The 2007 movie I Am Legend has two different versions. What sets them apart is an alternate ending that's not the same as the one shown in theaters.

In the film that was released on the big screen, Neville takes some blood from the woman he cured and hands it to Anna. Then, he locks Ethan and her in a coal chute in the lab. Finally, Neville sacrifices himself along with the attacking Darkseekers by using a grenade to save the cure.

The special edition DVD, which is the director's cut, released in 2008. In this ending, which is more like the original book, the main character, Robert Neville, figures out that he's turning into a monster because of his experiments and tries to make up for it.

In a twist that matches the book, Neville gives the captured girl back to the hemocytes and lets go of the cure. One interesting change in this ending is that Will Smith's character stays alive, which might be why Warner Bros. and director Francis Lawrence chose it as the official version.

Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman spoke to Deadline earlier this year and shed light on the sequel as they said:

"We trace back to the original Matheson book, and the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film."

As per Collider, test audiences did not take a liking to this ending, leading to it being reworked into what then became the theatrical cut.

Is there a sequel to the I Am Legend book?

The book was written by Richard Matheson (Image via Amazon and IMDb)

Yes, there is a sequel to Richard Matheson's book I Am Legend. Titled I Am Legend 2, it explores what happens after humans aren't the top dogs anymore.

Will Smith is currently gearing up to return as Robert Neville in the film I Am Legend 2, and he's teaming up with Michael B. Jordan. After the first movie earned $585 million worldwide, as per Screen Rant, fans are excited for this new chapter in Matheson's epic post-apocalyptic story.

Fans can rent I Am Legend on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV, and Vudu.