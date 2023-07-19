“I lost my mind”: Love is Blind creator Chris Coelen opens up about the live reunion mishap

Love Is Blind, the popular reality dating show on Netflix recently experienced an unforeseen and rather chaotic event during its highly anticipated season 4 live reunion which was supposed to air live on Netflix at 8 pm ET on Sunday, April 16; as the show's creator Chris Coelen recently put it.

Fans eagerly gathered around their screens, anticipating the drama, emotions, and surprises that were about to unfold. However, technical difficulties threw a wrench in the plans, resulting in an unprecedented delay of 75 minutes. After the dust settled and emotions calmed down, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen finally addressed the major hiccup.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he exclaimed,

"I lost my mind. I was sitting in front of my TV like, ‘What is happening? Give me the updates. What’s going on?"'

Love is Blind season 4 live reunion wasn't creator Chris Coelen's idea

The highly anticipated live reunion of Love is Blind season 4 was supposed to be live-streamed three months back but due to technical difficulties not only did it get delayed for a whopping 75 minutes but fans didn't get to see their favorite contestants reunite at all.

In the interview, Chris Coelen revealed that the idea of a live reunion was not their original plan but rather Netflix's suggestion. Despite having some reservations, the show's team decided to give it a shot. In collaboration with Michael Davies, a seasoned producer known for his work on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, they went ahead with the live reunion endeavor. He stated,

"It was Netflix’s idea to do a live reunion. They came to us, and we all had some misgivings about it. But, collectively, we decided that if we’re going to do it, we’re going to bring in my former client, Michael Davie."

While as the usual norm, Chris Coelen wasn't present in the control room to watch over the live reunion rather he sat in his living room to watch it unfold like the rest of the fans. Which he regrets,

"Normally in that situation, I’d be in the control room. I’d be in the host’s ear. And I wasn’t. I lost my mind. I was sitting in front of my TV like, ‘What is happening? Give me the updates. What’s going on?"

Despite the initial technical hiccups and the frustration it caused among fans, Coelen chose to look at the bright side of the situation. He highlighted the massive interest and engagement of Love Is Blind fans.

"Ultimately, the great thing that came out of that night was it showed how much significant interest there is in Love Is Blind. I really appreciated that."

In the aftermath of the mishap, Netflix offered its sincere apologies to the viewers. They issued a statement on Twitter stating they are filming it and will stream it on the platform as soon as possible.

While the delay certainly created a buzz, it also raised questions about the necessity and impact of live reunions. Coelen, together with others, questioned the benefits of attempting such a risky endeavor again. He cited Andy Cohen's perspective on live reunions and concurred with it, asserting that creatively, it might not be the best route to take.

However, now fans can stream Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion on Netflix.