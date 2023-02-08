"I'm gonna be ready": The Whale star Brendan Fraser opens up on potential Oscar speech

American-Canadian actor Brendan Fraser recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show, wherein he spoke about his new movie The Whale, the acclaim it received, and his chances of winning the Oscar. When Stern asked the 54-year-old if he'd prepare an Oscar speech or improvise later on stage, Fraser stated:

"I'm gonna be ready. I mean there are many people that I have to thank for bringing me to the place that I find myself now."

In The Whale, Brendan Fraser plays the role of a man suffering from obesity who navigates through numerous personal struggles and challenges as he tries to re-establish his relationship with his estranged daughter, Ellie (played by Sadie Sink). The movie was released on December 9, 2022, and received positive reviews from critics.

"I would be remiss to not acknowledge who you're keeping company with": Brendan Fraser talks about The Whale, Darren Aronofsky's casting, and more

Brendan Fraser spoke at length during the interview with Howard Stern about how grateful he is to the people who've helped him throughout his journey as an actor and the importance of mentioning them in his Oscar speech if he wins the award this year for The Whale. He stated:

"I would be remiss to not acknowledge who they are. I would be remiss to not acknowledge who you're keeping company with."

During the interview, Brendan Fraser also mentioned that Darren Aronofsky, director of The Whale, looked for 10 years to find an actor who could play the lead role in the movie. He said:

"He took his time because he wanted to cast the role, I guess - I don't want to speak for him but - effectively, you know. And the challenge that - he was really open with me about when I met him initially was, 'How am I going to do this? Well, I need to find,well, an actor who can act, but (at the) same time, has a physical body type that can create Charlie that builds him from the outside in."

For his performance in the movie, Brendan Fraser has been nominated for the upcoming Academy Awards in the 'Best Actor' category and another for 'Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama' at the recently held Golden Globe Awards.

A quick look at Brendan Fraser's recent works, including The Whale

The Whale tells the intriguing story of a man suffering from obesity; the movie explores his numerous struggles as he tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Here's a brief description of the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

"A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption."

The film received widespread critical acclaim, with praise mostly directed towards Aronofsky's direction and the stunning performances by the cast. Fraser brilliantly portrayed the pain and anguish of a man who tried to mend his broken relationship with his daughter whilst trying to regain control of his life.

The cast includes Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, and Samantha Morton, among others.

Apart from this, Fraser is known for his performances in the Mummy franchise, Gods and Monsters, Bedazzled, and many more. He's also starred in numerous TV shows like Showtime's The Affair, Trust, and more.

Poll : 0 votes