"I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery"- Charlize Theron shuts down facelift rumors in recent interview

It is hard to imagine Hollywood without Charlize Theron, who has captivated fans for a long time with some tremendous, bombshell performances. Despite how beloved Theron continues to be, fans have recently speculated about the actress getting a facelift or a bad surgery. These rumors sparked up after the new Dior ad, which almost serves as a yearbook for Theron.

In a recent interview with Allure, Charlize Theron addressed these rumors about her changing appearance, claiming that she had done nothing unnatural to her face and that it was merely the result of the aging process.

"My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging...people think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens," she said.

She further added:

"I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers...I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey."

Charlize Theron also elaborated on how aging has started affecting the kind of films she picks and how it is different from how she used to be earlier.

"If I hurt myself, I take way longer to heal than I did in my 20s"- Charlize Theron on changing roles according to age

Charlize Theron may have aged like fine wine in Hollywood and at 48, continues to be one of the most stunning women on the planet. But like her face, Theron's body is also not the same that she had decades ago.

She emphasized this in the interview as well, recalling how she will think twice before making big physical changes before taking on any new project. She said:

"I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take it off,...The thing that really bums me out is that I make action movies now and if I hurt myself, I take way longer to heal than I did in my 20s. "

She added:

More than my face, I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow. Now, if I don’t work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can’t walk. I can’t sit down on the toilet. It’s all those very real moments."

Certainly, it is often more challenging to persuade fans, but Theron will hopefully continue to thrive and captivate audiences as she ages gracefully.