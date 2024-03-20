“I met his mom”: 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel talks about Waka Flocka Fling amid Pedro Jimeno split 

Chantel Everett spilled the beans about her past relationship with rapper Waka Flocka on 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All Part 1, which aired on TLC on Monday, March 18, at 8 pm. The 90 Day Fiancé season 4 star was again making headlines, following her split from her 90 Day Fiancé husband Pedro Jimeno, whom she was married to for seven years.

90 Day: The Single Life, a spin-off of the main show, follows singles who failed in their previous relationships and are trying to find love again. Chantel put rumors of her and Waka Flocka to rest by going on dates with Greek footballer Giannis on the show. However, she chose to finally address the speculation at the Tell-All after some prodding from host Shaun Robinson.

What did Chantel have to say about her fling with rapper Waka Flocka following her divorce from her 90 Day Fiancé husband Pedro Jimeno?

The 33-year-old confirmed her short-lived fling with the rapper on the first part of 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All when she told Shaun Robinson, "We did hang out." She also claimed to have met his mom as she said,

"I met his mom and we spent some time together, talked on the phone, text, whatever."

Everett was apparently subjected to a fan frenzy regarding her relationship with the rapper after they were spotted together posing for photographs at a college event in October 2023. Despite no confirmation from either side, fans noted that they would make a nice couple.

After much eagerness from fans to get official confirmation from the stars, Chantel chose to address it on a podcast, in November 2023.

The Sarah Fraser Show became the first witness to Chantel's confession about Waka Flocka. Everett told host Sarah,

"He’s very, very nice. Very funny and very genuine."

On the podcast too, Chantel talked about meeting his mom, just like she did at the recent Tell All.

"I met him and his mom the same day. Their family is just so loving and endearing. And very funny."

Chantel Everett's split from Pedro Jimeno and her relationship with Giannis Varouxakis

Chantel's relationship with Pedro from the Dominican Republic, was widely popular after it was documented on 90 Day Fiancé season 4, which came out in 2016. The show saw the duo navigating through cultural differences and boundaries to finally get married, which garnered them their following.

However, they decided to part ways after their marriage was reportedly "irretrievably broken". Their situation got messy to the point where they apparently issued a restraining order against each other, claiming to want protection for themselves.

Everett appeared on season 4 of The Single Life, trying to find love again. Her love story with Greek footballer Giannis Varouxakis started when she went on a Greece trip with her friends. On the Tell All episode, she implied that she was still dating Giannis. She said she liked Giannis "so much", but was afraid she was going too fast from her side.

Many believe this could probably be because fans had seen her confronting Giannis about how she was always the one taking the romantic initiative in previous episodes. Now it is for fans to see if Everett's second long-distance relationship comes to fruition.

The 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All Part Two releases on Monday, March 24, on TLC, at 8 pm ET.