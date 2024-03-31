“I am in the mood”: Bette Midler shows interest in joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Annemarie Wiley's exit

Singer and actress Bette Midler has expressed her interest in joining the hit Bravo reality TV series, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as one of the cast members. She posted on her official X account:

“Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I'm in the mood to talk some sh*t.”

Better Midler expresses an interest in joining RHOBH (image via X/@BetteMidler)

Midler shared that she has "never watched" the reality show but is eager to be a part of some drama on screen. The executive producer and TV show host, Andy Cohen, added to the post, "It's time!"

Bravos' official X account also replied to Bette Midler:

“Talk about a glorious crossover.”

For the unversed, Midler has already made a name for herself in Hollywood by receiving numerous accolades, such as three Primetime Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, and a British Academy Film Award, for her exceptional performances in various films.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 is already in the works

Now that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 has wrapped up after the three-part reunion was aired, season 14 production is about to begin. On March 13, 2024, the Bravo series concluded with Annemarie Wiley's departure announcement.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 included Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and Annemarie Wiley as cast members. On Sunday, March 24, 2024, Annemarie posted an official statement to her Instagram account that she was "disappointed" after not being invited for another season.

Annemarie expressed gratitude for the support she received from her fans and wished the new cast members "good luck" for the next season.

"To the fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support. I wish all the ladies good luck on the next season and thank you Bravo for the opportunity."

Even though the Bravo team for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has not released an official cast list for season 14 yet, fans have been making predictions. According to a Deadline report, Kathy Hilton will reportedly join the new cast; she also appeared in the season 13 reunion with her sister Kyle Richards. The latter is the last remaining original cast member on the show.

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate Denise Richards hinted at returning to the Bravo show. In a conversation with People on March 29, 2024, at the Los Angeles Mission's Easter Celebration, Denise stated she has no hard feelings against Erika Girardi and is open to joining the series again.

She said:

“I always say, ‘Never say never.' I have nothing against her at all. It's just, it's silly fights on the show sometimes. We'll see what happens when they get around to going back for their season.”

Denise first appeared on the show in a guest capacity before joining as a series regular for seasons 9 and 10. She returned last season in a guest appearance.

Viewers are excited to find out who will be joining the Bravo TV series season 14 and whether they'll see Bette Midler on the show or not.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 is available to stream on the Bravo website and app. All episodes are available on the streaming platform Peacock. To stay updated with recent news related to reality TV, follow Bravo TV's official Instagram account.