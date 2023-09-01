"I need to be building other parts back up for balance": Elizabeth Olsen wants "other characters" after being Scarlett Witch for so long

Elizabeth Olsen, who is best known for her portrayal of Scarlet Witch in Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently opened up about her desire to take on other challenging roles in an interview with The Times of London.

The actress recently appeared in Love and Death, a retelling of Candy Montgomery's brutal true story. She revealed in the interview that playing Wanda Maximoff in multiple MCU films and shows back to back was one of the major reasons for her taking up this role.

After four years of Wanda Maximoff, Elizabeth Olsen feels that she needs to have other characters to portray and that she would not mind giving up the character of Wanda now because she believes she and Marvel have together done a great job with the character already. In the same interview, she said:

"I’m trying to figure out… Because, specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel,...I don’t want… it’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance. I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that’s something that I need. I just need other characters in my life. There’s no longevity in one character."

Speaking of other projects, she added:

"'Wind River' and 'Ingrid Goes West'rwere films that I was very proud to have selected and they were so different and you can’t compare them...So I just want more of that in my life just because I get satisfaction from the variation."

In a different interview with Variety, Elizabeth Olsen also broke down why she does not miss Wanda anymore.

Elizabeth Olsen stated that she doesn't call Kevin Feige with ideas because she's "proud of what we were able to do" with Scarlet Witch

Scarlett Witch was definitely the most defining role of Elizabeth Olsen's career, who has since become a global name. However, the continuous portrayal of the same character has also kept her from experimenting much with her acting skills.

When asked in a conversation with Variety whether she misses playing Scarlet Witch, Elizabeth said:

"No, I don’t,...I think it’s been almost 10 years of playing her. And I’ve loved it. And I think the reason why I am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I’m really proud of what we were able to do. I think ‘WandaVision’ was a really surprising opportunity."

The actress added:

"If someone were to tell me that I’m fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all."

After the treatment of her character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it is hard to decipher whether she will return to the famous role ever again. However, even if she doesn't, Elizabeth Olsen will hopefully continue to dazzle in whatever role she takes up next.