On December 21, 2023, the media outlet released a picture featuring Stray Kids' Hyunjin, Rise’s Shotaro, and aespa's Winter chatting happily.

The pictures were from the W Korea event organized by the outlet on the 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Charity Event held at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul, in the afternoon.

Apart from snapping Stray Kids's Hyunjin with aespa's Winter and Riize’s Shotaro, W Korea also updated fans with exclusive pictures of the Stray Kids member. As soon as the fans saw the trio in the same frame, they were over the moon. They took to social media to express themselves, and one user tweeted that they wanted a video of the moment they shared.

Expand Tweet

"I didn't expect": Fans can't get enough of Stray Kids's Hyunjin, Rise's Shotaro & aespa's Winter

Expand Tweet

The Stray Kids member and Rise's Shotaro were spotted conversing nonchalantly with aespa's Winter in the frame. The duo looked at Winter keenly as she spoke about something to them.

They also noted how Stray Kids' Hyunjin and Rise's Shotaro were seen together after three years. They last collaborated for Hard Carry with TBZ's Juyeon and ASTRO's Moonbin.

When the trio's picture ecstatically conversed, fans were over the moon and expressed the need for a video of that particular moment. They also praised the Stray Kids member and Rise's Shotaro for looking at Aespa's Winter while conversing.

Fans are reacting to the sighting of Stray Kids' Hyunjin, Rise's Shotaro, and aespa's Winter in a frame in the newly released W Korea pictures.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans also wondered what the trio would be talking about while gathered like that and were eager to know more about it. The outlet also unveiled an exclusive picture of the three idols, including BamBam, Stray Kids member, and Woodz.

A solo picture of the Stray Kids member was also disclosed, where he was seen flexing Versace's products, including outfits and accessories.

Fans want the outlet to upload high-definition videos of the trio sharing this iconic moment on their social media handles.

In recent news, Stray Kids attended the Asia Artist Awards 2023, where they won The Fabulous Award and delivered an electrifying performance.