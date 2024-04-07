Ernie Hudson, an actor who has survived cancer twice, recently spoke to People about his experience and said that he "almost died" from complications during his treatment. The 78-year-old Ghostbusters star's prostate cancer was successfully treated in 1998. However, in 2011, he was diagnosed with rectal cancer and underwent surgery.

In an article published on April 6, Hudson mentioned that he needed an ileostomy bag after the surgery. He was eager to have it removed as he was still working at the time and his doctor said he would have to wear it for six weeks. However, the actor believed he should have "waited three months" as he possibly "took it off too soon."

He then explained that one morning when he woke up, his stomach felt "like a rock." He rushed to the hospital and speaking about the incident, told the publication:

"Poison was running into my system. If it had been just a couple hours more of me getting there, I probably would've died."

Actor Ernie Hudson recently opened up about his journey to being cancer-free

In 2011, Ernie Hudson battled rectal cancer. The actor recalled his experience and called it a "nightmare." Speaking to People about his diagnosis, he mentioned that he went to get a "series of checkups" to ensure that he was doing well while preparing to play boxer Jack Johnson in a play he penned.

"I was in really pretty good shape, but I wanted to make sure that everything was great. I went in to get a series of checkups that it really wasn't time for, but it was a very physical play," he said.

After his colonoscopy, medical professionals found a malignant cancer in his rectal area, as per People. The Ghostbusters star then underwent surgery and encountered several complications with regard to wearing an ileostomy bag.

Ernie Hudson also shed light on his prostate cancer diagnosis while speaking to the publication and mentioned that he had to get some tests done as he was filming for Oz. His PSA (prostate-specific antigen) levels were reportedly high at the time and increased even more after he returned to LA upon shooting the title.

"So we went in and we had a biopsy done, and then they found it. So I had to deal with it," he said.

However, he stated that listening to his body and opting for regular check-ups saved his life. He stated that he "wouldn't be here" had he not caught the issue and dealt with it.

Ernie Hudson is the spokesperson for Think About the Link, a campaign that works towards educating people about the link between specific viruses and cancer. In his bio on the Prevent Cancer Foundation page, he says:

"It’s important to me that people know this issue is serious, but prevention is possible. As a two-time cancer survivor, I’m proud to be working with the Prevent Cancer Foundation to help bring awareness to the link between viruses and cancer."

He continues:

"As a dad, there is nothing I wouldn’t do to protect my kids from cancer. Every parent needs to know there is an HPV vaccine that can protect your kids from cancer. Getting tested for cancer saved my life—getting your son or daughter vaccinated could save theirs."

Ernie Hudson is popularly known for his role as Winston Zeddemore in the Ghostbusters franchise. He also took on pivotal roles in The Family Business, L.A.'s Finest, The Retirement Plan, and many more titles. He was most recently seen in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which released in March 2024.