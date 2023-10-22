"I was rageful": Jada Pinkett Smith says she was delivered Tupac's ashes

In a recent interview with Extra TV, actress Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that following his death, she was delivered rapper Tupac Shakur's ashes in a cardboard box. Pinkett Smith, who is currently promoting her book Worthy has made quite a few revelations about her life which have shocked fans across the world.

While she was being interviewed by Extra TV, she took fans back to one of the most emotional and stressful periods of her life. She told fans how she dealt with Tupac Shakur's death.

“Having to receive Pac’s ashes in that way was a really devastating moment and I’ll put it like that, to just get him in that little cardboard box, and yes, I was very rageful about the whole thing, about everything,” Jada Pinkett Smith said.

Tupac Shakur was assassinated in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996 when he was only 25 and Suge Knight, the founder of Death Row Records was allegedly involved in the same. The assassination as well as Knight's alleged involvement in it had a great impact on the hip-hop scene.

When Tupac's ashes were handed to Jada Pinkett Smith

Actress and author, Jada Pinkett Smith, recently opened up about how she was given rapper Tupac Shakur's ashes in the aftermath of his death. She told Extra TV that Suge Knight, the person who was allegedly involved in Shakur's death, handed her an urn containing the remains of her "soulmate."

Jada Pinkett Smith did not mince words when describing her feelings during this heart-wrenching moment. The revelation comes amid various rumors and speculations regarding the nature of Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship with Tupac.

Although her book alludes to Tupac proposing to her during the rapper’s time in Rikers Island prison, she remains firm in her conviction that their connection was not primarily romantic. In an interview with the All the Smoke podcast, she said:

“So when he asked me to get married, I knew at that time that he needed somebody to do time with him — which I was going to do anyway.”

Amidst discussions about her relationship with Tupac Shakur, Jada Pinkett Smith elaborated on the term "soulmate". She said that while she and the rapper weren't involved romantically, he was "a soulmate." Pinkett Smith added that she knows that she will "see him again."

Unanswered Questions of the Unresolved Case

The circumstances of Tupac's death remain a puzzle, with numerous allegations and theories continuing to circulate. Suge Knight's role in the investigation into Tupac's murder adds a layer of complexity to the case. Jada Pinkett Smith opted to refrain from passing judgment, echoing the unresolved nature of the case.

Recent legal developments have cast a renewed spotlight on the case. The arrest of Duane 'Keefe D' Davis, a suspect in Tupac's murder, marks a significant step in the decades-old investigation. This arrest, a first in 27 years, has raised questions about the roles of various individuals in the case and the possibility of finally unearthing the truth behind Tupac's tragic demise.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published earlier this month, Greg Kading blamed Suge Knight for Tupac’s death going unsolved for almost three decades. Kading, a former Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detective and author claimed that Knight allegedly knew who killed Shakur the moment it happened.

“All Suge had to do when Las Vegas [PD] asked him to come in and sit down for an interview, all he had to do was say, ‘They pulled up alongside, I looked right across the car, I saw Keefe D in the front seat.’ That’s all he had to say: ‘I saw Keefe D.’ That alone, that witness statement, would’ve changed everything,” the former LAPD detective said.

Suge Knight told TMZ that he won’t testify against the 60-year-old if called to do so and that he doesn’t believe Orlando Anderson was the one who killed Tupac.

“I never had nothing bad to say about Orlando because […] he wasn’t the shooter. It wasn’t Anderson, so that’s all I got to say about that part,” Knight claimed.

The mystery surrounding this unresolved episode in hip-hop history continues to intrigue fans. However, because of moving tales and successful legal actions, fans are now getting closer to hopefully unraveling Tupac Shakur's untimely demise.