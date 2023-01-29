"I really did have the dreamiest time divorcing him": Fleishman Is in Trouble star Claire Danes opens up on working with Jesse Eisenberg

Claire Danes recently appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein she spoke about her new show, Fleishman Is in Trouble. She also discussed working with co-star Jesse Eisenberg and their hilarious first meeting at a party years ago.

Danes said that she did not remember their first meeting where Eisenberg is said to have called her his ''soulmate.'' She said:

''But I love Jesse very much and was thrilled that he found such a strong connection in our introduction. But no. I really did have the dreamiest time divorcing him. He's wonderful.''

In Fleishman is in Trouble, Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg play a couple who are going through a difficult time. The series premiered on FX on Hulu on November 17, 2022, and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Claire Danes opens up on meeting Jesse Eisenberg, working on Fleishman Is in Trouble, and more

When Jimmy Fallon told Claire Danes the story of her and Jesse Eisenberg's first-ever meeting, Danes said that she did not remember when her Fleishman Is in Trouble co-star told her about it. She said:

''I did not remember the meeting. Yeah. No. He told me that. There was a cast dinner, and he said (asked), 'Do you remember meeting?'''

During the interview, Claire Danes further spoke about the process of playing her character on the show. She said:

''Well, we didn't have that much time to rehearse, so it was fairly dense and sort of accelerated. But our directors, John and Val, who ironically are a very happily married couple, put together some exercises for us. So, we did some journaling together. We sat in our respective bean bags, curiously. That seemed important.''

She further continued:

''And we were given prompts, we were asked questions, and we had, like, two minutes to answer them. And then we read them to each other - like, what initially attracted us to each other, why we're disappointed in each other now.''

Claire Danes received high praise from fans and critics for her performance as protagonist Toby's ex-wife, Rachel, in Fleishman Is in Trouble. Apart from that, Claire Danes is best known among TV audiences as Carrie Mathison from Showtime's iconic series, Homeland.

Her other notable film and TV acting credits include A Kid Like Jake, The Essex Serpent, and many more.

In brief, about Fleishman Is in Trouble cast, and more details

The series follows a recently divorced middle-aged man who enters the world of dating apps. Check out the official synopsis of the show, as per FX Networks' official YouTube channel:

''Fleishman Is In Trouble is the story of recently divorced 41-year-old “Toby Fleishman” (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth. But just at the start of his first summer of s*xual freedom, his ex-wife disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.''

Fleishman Is in Trouble received praise for its writing, performances by the cast, and thematic depth, among various other things. Apart from Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes, the show also stars Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody, and Josh Stamberg, among numerous others.

You can watch Fleishman Is in Trouble on FX on Hulu.

