"I really couldn't speak my mind": RHOC Taylor Armstrong shares her "biggest regret" on WWHL

Taylor Armstrong, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, recently appeared on WWHL, where she talked about the ongoing show's season 17 drama and some current Bravo World hot topics.

After a difficult time in Beverly Hills, Taylor says she is enjoying being a part of the Real Housewives of Orange County now. When a fan asked Taylor Armstrong what her "biggest regret" was during her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she said:

"I think the biggest regret was that I really couldn't speak my mind because my home life was such a disaster and that's been so great being on the OC is that I get to be my real self and that's been such a blessing so thanks for having me back Andy."

From seasons 1 to 3, Taylor was a member of the main cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After this, she made only a guest appearance on the show, until season 6. Aside from the drama and controversy on the show, Taylor was also struggling with some major issues in her personal life during this time.

Her relationship with her late husband Russell Armstrong was a topic of conversation for many years. After Russell's suicide in August 2011, Taylor Armstrong had to pay off the debt of $1.5 million he owed since she was married to Russell. Taylor has a daughter named Kennedy from her marriage to Russell in 2005.

The Real Housewives of Orange County: When did Taylor Armstrong join the show?

On June 14, 2023, Taylor Armstrong joined The Real Housewives of Orange County in episode 2 of season 17. Taylor lives in Orange County with her husband, John Bluhe, whom she got married to back in 2014.

Additionally, Taylor Armstrong was a member of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club with Brandi Glanville, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge.

According to reports by Heavy, Taylor Armstrong shared the following when the news about her joining The Real Housewives of Orange County came out:

“After Season 3 and all that I was going through in my life, I decided I needed to take some time away from L.A. and all of the paparazzi. It was a little bit frightening for a while ‘cause I couldn’t go anywhere and I had my little girl and I wanted to take her away for a while and not have her exposed to people constantly yelling and asking me questions about what had happened.”

Furthermore, Taylor Armstrong shared this in regard to her return to the Housewives franchise.

“I returned to HW’s because I wanted the viewers to see that there is life after tragedy. When I left #RHOBH, my life was in such a horrible place and I want others who are going through difficult times to know they have strength not only to make it through adversity but to use their strength to support others. My story felt unfinished.”

As of now, The Real Housewives of Orange County has released a total of 12 episodes, and the next episode is set for September 6, 2023. This week's episode will see Tamra Judge planning a trip, while Jenn will introduce Ryan to her mother, taking a step forward in their relationship.