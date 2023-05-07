Jennifer Lopez stars in Netflix's Mother, which is about a former assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the estranged daughter that she had left behind. Lopez is renowned for her outstanding acting abilities, both in live performances and on the silver screen.

However, a 1998 interview she gave to Movieline has recently resurfaced, bringing attention to her controversial remarks about fellow actresses. During the interview, J-Lo spoke candidly about her experience as an actress situated towards the lower end of the A-list. She also shared her personal opinions on other high-profile actresses at the time, such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder, Salma Hayek, and Cameron Diaz.

Jennifer Lopez's controversial 1998 interview: Her unfiltered thoughts on Gwyneth Paltrow and Hollywood

During the interview, Jennifer Lopez said regarding Paltrow -

"Tell me what she's been in? I swear to God, I don't remember anything she was in. Some people get hot by association. I heard more about her and Brad Pitt than I ever heard about her work."

It was a surprising statement since Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the most adaptable actresses of the 90s, with her roles in various movies such as Emma, A Perfect Murder, Seven, and Great Expectations.

Lopez's controversial interview almost single-handedly destroyed her career as she trashed several leading ladies of Hollywood and spilled the beans about some of her randy male co-stars. After the interview went public, her image was significantly impacted, and she confessed to crying for several hours.

Three years later, she told Vanity Fair that she was "misquoted and so taken out of context" and that she didn't like to hurt anybody's feelings. She said:

"I like to joke, so I do that sometimes. What they wrote in that article hurt people."

In 2018, Jennifer Lopez spoke about the interview again, telling NPR that it put a lot of noses out of joint in Hollywood. She said:

"It gave me a lot of notoriety in the moment, and then it made a lot of people in the industry really p*ssed off. I didn't realize that my words could impact people that way. You know, I was a nobody at that time … So I was still in that kind of fan mentality, back in the Bronx."

In the same interview, Jennifer Lopez discussed pay parity, two decades before equal pay became a larger conversation in Hollywood. She talked about her experience asking for more money on the 1998 movie Out of Sight, which she starred in alongside George Clooney.

She also spoke about her fearlessness and her belief that she can do any kind of role.

Lopez and Paltrow: Their current partners

The Fight Club star Brad Pitt first crossed paths with Gwyneth Paltrow in 1994 on the set of David Fincher’s Seven, shortly after which they started dating. Paltrow and Pitt dated from 1994 to 1997.

Paltrow, at present, is married to television writer and producer Brad Falchuk, who she’s been with for nine years now, while Pitt is currently dating a social media influencer and fitness enthusiast Ines de Ramon and the two have been going out for a few months.

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004, fell in love on the set of Gigli two years after he split from Paltrow. However, their relationship ended in 2004. After their split, Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares three children. The couple separated in 2015.

The Hypnotic and Air star reconnected with Lopez in May 2021, following her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The two have been seen together multiple times, including on vacation in Montana and attending events together.

Affleck even proposed for the second time in April 2022, nearly 20 years after their first engagement.

As for Jennifer Lopez's recent remarks about Paltrow, it seems that there is no bad blood between the two. Paltrow holds no ill will against Affleck, despite their past relationship, and has not commented on Lopez's controversial interview. Lopez, meanwhile, has since expressed regret over her remarks and stated that she has grown since then.

Jennifer Lopez stars in Netflix's Mother, which begins streaming on May 12, 2023.

